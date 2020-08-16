FIRE PHOTOS: Inside Glenwood Canyon on I-70 as the Grizzly Creek blaze continues to burn

Vail Daily Photographer Chris Dillmann and Digital Engagement Editor Sean Naylor got exclusive access on Sunday inside Glenwood Canyon to document the damage of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which reached historic size over the weekend.

As of Sunday morning, the fire had burned 20,665 acres of national forest out of a total burn area of 25,690 acres in just six days, according to U.S. Forest Service data. That makes it the largest fire in the history of the White River National Forest, with no end in sight.

Helicopters fill with water from the Colorado River to fight the Grizzly Creek Fire Sunday near Glenwood Springs. Multiple helicopters were fighting the fire in the No Name drainage to prevent a western spread.

Smoke hangs low in Glenwood Canyon as a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire Sunday near Glenwood Canyon.

Bikes lay abandoned Sunday in Glenwood Canyon Sunday near Glenwood Springs. Multiple bikes lay were left in that area.

The sun peaks around a ridge in Glenwood Canyon Sunday near Glenwood Springs. The fire has been burning nearly a week.

Smoke sits low in Glenwood Canyon Sunday near Glenwood Springs. Interstate 70 remains closed.

Smoke is thick in Glenwood Canyon from the Grizzly Creek Fire Sunday near Glenwood Springs. The fire is now more than 25,000 acres in size.

Rock falls continue to pummel Glenwood Canyon as the fire moves away Sunday near Glenwood Springs. With the vegetation burned away, nothing is there to anchor the rocks to the mountainside.

Flare-ups take place for the Grizzly Creek Fire Sunday in Glenwood Canyon.

Helicopters come and go with slurry and water to fight the Grizzly Creek Fire Sunday near Glenwood Springs. The helicopters carry 750-gal buckets.

