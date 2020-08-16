FIRE PHOTOS: Inside Glenwood Canyon on I-70 as the Grizzly Creek blaze continues to burn
Vail Daily Photographer Chris Dillmann and Digital Engagement Editor Sean Naylor got exclusive access on Sunday inside Glenwood Canyon to document the damage of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which reached historic size over the weekend.
As of Sunday morning, the fire had burned 20,665 acres of national forest out of a total burn area of 25,690 acres in just six days, according to U.S. Forest Service data. That makes it the largest fire in the history of the White River National Forest, with no end in sight.
Check back at vaildaily.com to see some of Naylor’s footage.
