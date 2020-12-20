First of Vail’s Back Bowls open for the season

Vail Mountain continues to open more terrain ahead of the Christmas holiday on Friday. (Morgan Tiroff

Vail Mountain)

Sun Up Bowl and Sun Down Bowl opened for the season at Vail Mountain on Saturday, with more terrain openings continuing at both Vail and Beaver Creek.

“We understand reservations are difficult to come by during this peak holiday season, but with your help — there is a long season ahead,” the Vail Mountain announcement said. “Wear face coverings, maintain physical distance and always check back as availability can pop-up on epicpass.com.”

As of Saturday evening, Vail Mountain’s reservations system is full through the rest of December, however officials are urging people to continue to check the website as openings do happen.

“This team moves mountains — and today, the first of our Legendary Back Bowls opened!” the announcement said. “Huge shout out to the mountain operations team, for working to safely operate during a pandemic and battle through difficult early season snow fall.”

Vail Mountain has reported 75 inches of snow this season, as of Saturday.

Trails open in Sun Up Bowl and Sun Down Bowl include Ptarmigan Ridge, Ricky’s Ridge, Milts Face and Over Yonder, according to Vail Mountain’s website.

High Noon Express (Chair 5) and Sun Up Express (Chair 9) opened for the season Saturday to access the terrain.

The earliest the Back Bowls have ever opened was on Nov. 16, 2002.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of snow Tuesday, and a 60% chance Tuesday night and into Wednesday for the area. Christmas Day is projected to be sunny, with a high near 38, followed by a mostly sunny weekend.

Skiers and snowboarders took to Vail’s Legendary Back Bowls for the first time this season on Saturday. (Morgan Tiroff

Vail Mountain)

With the new reservations system this year, skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to check back on booked days for possible availability. (Morgan Tiroff

Vail Mountain)

At Beaver Creek, Rose Bowl and Larkspur opened for the season over the weekend as well.

Skiers and snowboarders are reminded to obey terrain closure signs as closed trails may contain hazards.