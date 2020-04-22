Five candidates vie for three open Edwards Metro District seats

EDWARDS — On May 5, voters in Edwards will elect three members to the Edwards Metropolitan District Board of Directors.

Five candidates are running for three open board positions. Incumbent board member Bill Simmons is term-limited but incumbents Kara Heide and Todd Williams are seeking re-election. Newcomers Joanna Kerwin, Steve Nusbaum and Mike Trueblood round out the slate of candidates.

Because of social distancing recommendations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are urged to request absentee ballots for this election. Absentee ballot applications can be found online on the Edwards website. Completed application forms must be returned to Designated Election Official Cheri Curtis by 5 p.m, Tuesday, April 28. Options to return the application include in person, by mail, by fax or by email.

In-person or by US Mail: 28 Second Street, Ste 213, Edwards, CO 81632

Fax 970-926-6040

Email cheri@mwcpaa.com

Completed absentee ballots must be received by the election judge or designated election official by 7 p.m. on election day, May 5, to be counted.

Election officials encourage voters to request an absentee ballot as soon as possible. Ballots will be mailed out upon receiving the absentee ballot request, giving voters time to fill out and mail back their ballots prior to the May 5 deadline.

Those wishing to vote in person will be able to do so at the Mountain Recreation Edwards Field House at 450 Miller Ranch Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may also drop their absentee ballots off at this location on election day.

The following are brief candidate biographies. To learn more about each candidate, visit ­­­https://www.vailvalleypartnership.com/advocacy/vvp-public-policy-positions/2020-edwards-metro-candidate-profiles/.

Kara Heide

Currently serving as secretary for a second term on the Edwards Metro Board

Executive director for the Eagle Valley Land Trust 2009-2014.

Senior manager for Vail Resorts Public Affairs & Charitable Contributions. Managed philanthropy and served as liaison in governmental affairs.

Founder and supervisor of Vail’s Adaptive Ski School

Served as vice president for the Edwards Metro Board during her first elected term

Board of directors for the Vail Valley Charitable Fund

Board of directors for Small Champions of Eagle County

Hornblower/Vail Valley Foundation Citizen of the Year Award

Ambassador on Habitat for Humanity

Executive Order Appointment by Governor Bill Ritter: Colorado Forest Health Advisory Council

Executive Order Appointment by Governor Bill Owens: Early Childhood & School Readiness Commission. Participated in sponsoring education bills supporting the needs of early childhood education.

National Forest Foundation Grants Committee, chairman

Elected to Eagle County Home Rule Charter Commission

Joanna Kerwin

“I grew up in the 1970s in the aerospace community of Houston. My father was a Skylab astronaut and part of the Apollo space program. I have a BA in accounting from Texas A&M. My career encompasses a retail business owner, a regional territory sales manager covering 11 states and a licensed series 6 and 77 wealth management private banker.

“I have enjoyed working in Eagle County for more than 20 years and have lived in Homestead for 12 years. With strong management and organizational skills, attention to detail and interpersonal skills, I feel I would be an asset to the Edwards Metro District Board. As an effective communicator with negotiating skills, I bring people together over shared interests. Giving back to the community is a priority. Currently, I volunteer with the Vail Valley Foundation as a volunteer coordinator and the Homestead Valley HOA as a board member.”

Steve Nusbaum

“I first moved to Edwards in 1988 and have watched the community grow into the vibrant and diverse community it is today.

“My education includes degrees in finance and computer information systems. In 2005, I purchased a home in Miller Ranch where I served as president of the Miller Ranch Property Owners Association for 10 years.

“I have served as the administrator of the design review boards for Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch, Arrowhead and Red Sky Ranch for the last 15 years. From 2009 to 2011, I served on the Eagle County Planning Commission and am presently a commissioner on the Avon Planning and Zoning Commission.

“My combination of education and experience makes me an excellent candidate to help Edwards navigate the current economic and social challenges and prepare future development strategies.”

Mike Trueblood

“I live in Edwards with my wife Heidi and daughter Josephine, a senior at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy. Our oldest daughter, Gabrielle, is a sophomore at the University of Colorado at Boulder. I graduated from CU with a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting and was a member of the CU Alpine Ski Team.

“I began my career as a CPA with Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles and Denver. After four years, I joined Comcast Communications where I spent 14 years in finance and operational roles, overseeing teams across Colorado.

“From 2013 to 2016, I worked as general manager of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. I managed administration for the club including planning and operational support.

“I joined Vail Resorts in 2016 as senior director of finance at Vail, leading finance, budgeting and business operations. I transitioned to Beaver Creek in 2018 as senior director of Village Operations. I work with base operations, transportation, public safety, mountain services, Beaver Creek Metro and design review.”

Todd Williams

“I moved to Eagle County in 1968 and Edwards has been my home ever since. I am married and have two high school-age boys. I attended public schools in Eagle County and Colorado State University.

“I returned full time to Edwards after college and worked for Vail Resorts as a ski instructor, making my way up to a supervisor position.

“In 1995, I began working for Eagle II Developers as a construction manager and held that position for the next 13 years while we built the Riverwalk at Edwards. After Riverwalk was complete, I had a remodel company and worked in property management. In 2012, I began my current position as the community manager for the Riverwalk at Edwards

“I served on the Edwards Metro Board from 2006 to 2013, during that time I collaborated with the Colorado Department of Transportation, Eagle County and other Edwards area metro districts on Edwards projects.”