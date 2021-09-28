Forest Service driver cited in head-on crash near Muddy Pass

A head-on collision on Muddy Creek Road involving a Forest Service vehicle sent a man to the hospital last week.

The crash occurred less than a mile from Highway 131 near Wolcott, said Trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado State Patrol.

Best said State Patrol troopers don’t often venture out to Muddy Pass and Red Sandstone Roads, but they do occasionally take to the dirt roads “should we need to go up there and investigate,” he said.

With an ambulance deployed, and this being a head-on crash situation, Best said an investigation was promptly launched, at which time “we determined that the Forest Service vehicle was in the middle of the roadway when navigating a curve,” Best said.

The driver of the private vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Canon City, Colorado, was transported by ambulance to Vail Health and treated for minor injuries.

“After the course of the investigation, it was determined that (the Forest Service vehicle) driver was at fault in the crash,” Best said.

The driver of the forest service vehicle, a 23-year-old female from Westfield, Indiana, was cited for careless driving, Best said. Three other Forest Service workers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Best said; none were injured.

Muddy Creek Road connects Wolcott to Vail via Forest Service Road 700 and Muddy Pass.