Give your kids an advantage at Vail Mountain School

If you are seeking quality, community-minded education for your child, consider Vail Mountain School (VMS). As the only state and nationally accredited independent K-12 school in Eagle and Summit Counties, VMS provides a rigorous, globally inspired college curriculum that prepares students for challenges both in and out of the classroom. Enriched with athletics, independent projects, service learning, outdoor education, and much more, VMS believes that teachable moments are everywhere. Teachers pay close attention to the social, emotional, and academic needs of each individual, and with a teacher-to-student ratio averaging 1:7, they can spend the one-on-one time necessary to build relationships with each student.

The Taft Conlin Scholarship

Taft Conlin Scholarship, which has been awarded to one student each year since the 2014-15 academic year, provides the recipient with full tuition for four years while attending upper school at VMS. It is awarded each year to a student who has achieved high academic merit and contributed positively to their community but who would otherwise not have the financial means to attend. The scholarship is made possible by a fund established in memory of Taft Conlin, a beloved member of the VMS community who died unexpectedly in 2012.

VMS is now accepting applications from current 8th grade students for the Fall of 2023. The scholarship recipient will receive four years of Upper School at VMS paid in full. “We are so proud and honored to be able to offer this opportunity. It is a merit-based scholarship that is a launching pad for a strong academic student who also exhibits community mindedness and character,” said Jeremy Thelen, Director of Admission for VMS Middle and Upper School.

Past recipients of the Taft Conlin Scholarship have come from Eagle Valley Middle School, Eagle County Charter Academy, Homestake Peak School, and other local schools. Those who have participated have gone on to do great things. Kevin Garcia Rios, who graduated from VMS in 2017, is currently attending Harvard Medical School after graduating from Williams College. He credits his academic success to the Taft Conlin Scholarship and his time at VMS.

Lauren Dirvonas graduated in 2017 and is currently working as an intern for the 20th Judicial District County Court as she completes her final year at Colgate College. She plans to continue her education by attending law school after graduation. “I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity that the Taft Conlin Scholarship gave me to be a part of Vail Mountain School’s tight-knit community. I was surrounded by classmates and teachers who challenged me to put forth my best work ethic and to make an extra effort to pursue academic interests and goals that were personally important to me,” Divornas expressed. “VMS instilled a value of community in me that has become interwoven into my daily life.”

Current student Felix Gruner, who will graduate from VMS in June, was selected for the varsity golf team his freshman year and served as captain of the team in both his junior and senior years. This year, he led his team to victory in the state championship. “The relationships that Felix made with his teammates and coaches, and everyone in the school, have been invaluable. We feel incredibly fortunate to have gotten this scholarship. I can’t express how much this has changed our lives,” said Felix’s mom, Shelly Gruner. “We have never lost sight of the fact that this is a memorial scholarship, and it has been such a privilege to honor Taft and his family’s generosity.”

Tuition Assistance Available

Only one student is awarded the Taft Conlin Scholarship every other year. Still, VMS offers other funding opportunities for students who are a good fit for the VMS Mission: Develop Character, Seek Knowledge, and Build Community. Each year $1.5 million in tuition assistance is given to need-based students, and the school is also developing a brand new diversity-based scholarship to ensure that every child is given the opportunity to attend VMS. “We have many opportunities for students who would be a great two-way fit, where the student and the school both benefit from attending. The cost should not be prohibitive for anyone,” said Jeremy Thelen. “When we look at creating an outstanding school and college preparatory environment, we define “diversities” in the plural, including socio-economic, recognizing that our school is stronger when students from many sorts of varying backgrounds form part of our community. We are proud and excited to provide these opportunities to our community.”

Those interested in learning more about the Taft Conlin Scholarship can contact Jeremy Thelen at 970-477-7164 or by email at jthelen@vms.edu .

To learn more about Vail Mountain School, visit vms.edu