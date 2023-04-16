Good conditions on Beaver Creek Closing Day; resort ends 2022-23 with a snow total nearly identical to its reported average

Snowboarders and skiers make their way down the slopes on closing day Sunday at Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Closing Day crowds at Beaver Creek enjoyed pleasant ski conditions Sunday following a 6-inch blast of snow that arrived early Saturday morning.

The snow helped cover any bare spots that may have begun to form during the stretch of near 60-degree temperatures the mountain experienced in the week leading up to Closing Day.

Enjoying her first ski day since March, local Jennifer Pace said the variable temperatures Eagle County sees this time of year keep her up at night. Pace works in agriculture at C3 Premiere in Eagle, and said one deep freeze overnight can ruin her greenhouse gardens.

“And we just had one the other night,” she said, describing the process by which her and partner Jeff Matlock use different heating procedures to keep their greenhouses from freezing overnight.

“Since it was Closing Day and I haven’t been out since March, Jeff said I should come out and enjoy it,” she said.

Beaver Creek reports an average annual snowfall of 325 inches, up from the 310 inches that was reported as average 15 years ago.

Screen shot/beavercreek.com

Beaver Creek claims an average of 325 inches of snow, an average which appears to be trending upward. In 2007, Ski Magazine reported Beaver Creek to have an average of 310 inches of snow, something the Vail Daily also reported in 2010. Wikipedia currently lists Beaver Creek’s snowfall to be 310 inches per year. But on BeaverCreek.com , the average is now reported to be 325 inches.

The 6-inch snow day that hit Beaver Creek on Saturday brought the resort’s total accumulation to 328 inches this season, a slightly higher-than-average total that will help the resort to keep reporting an increase in average annual snowfall.

The Closing Day base depth was reported to be 67 inches.

Costumed skiers and snowboarders line up on Closing Day on Sunday at Beaver Creek resort.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Snowskater Emma Santosusso, of EagleVail, said she enjoyed the good snow conditions Beaver Creek saw this season. She got 45 days on her snowskate, not snowboarding a single day this year.

In from Denver, snowboarder Chris Powell enjoyed his third day ever at Beaver Creek on Sunday. He said he enjoyed all the costumes he saw people wearing on the mountain, especially the more obscure characters.

Powell himself was among the most obscure, dressing as a character named GIR, an acronym for G Information Retrieval Unit, from the early-aughts television series “Invader Zim,” which aired on Nickelodeon.

Chris Powell, of Denver, enjoyed the Closing Day conditions at Beaver Creek on Sunday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

“I usually ride Vail and Keystone but I’m going to have to start coming to Beaver Creek more often,” he said as the ski day was coming to a close on Sunday. “I had a really fun day today.”

Keystone also closed on Sunday, and like Beaver Creek, also reported a cumulative snow total that was nearly identical to its reported average. Keystone claims an average of 235 inches over the last 34 seasons and ended the season on Sunday with a cumulative total of 236 inches for the 2022-23 season.

Vail will end its season on Sunday, April 23.