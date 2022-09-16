Gypsum Creek Pool invites dogs to a Pool Paw-ty

On Sept 17, dogs can attend Gypsum Creek Pool Paw-ty. Registration for the event can be found online.

Marcia Soligo/Unsplash

As summer ends, Gypsum Creek Pool is preparing to close shop. However, before the pool is drained, Mountain Recreation is hosting an event – not for community members to enjoy, but rather, for their dogs. The Gypsum Creek Pool Paw-ty is scheduled for Sept. 17, and coordinators have lots planned for the canine attendees.

It’s been a while since a public pool party for dogs has been hosted in Eagle County. Aquatics Supervisor Rialto Heller said the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink hosted a “puppy plunge” a few years ago, but as a former vet tech and current dog-lover, Heller wanted to let the dogs have their fun this year.

“I just wanted to go ahead and do something after I officially close the pool to patrons, an event for the dogs,” Heller said. “You know, we had our time. Let the dogs have theirs.”

While owners are required to chaperone their dogs, the event is all about the pups. Split into three sessions for dogs in different weight classes, registration for the Sept 17 event can be found online . Heller explained that walk-ins will be welcomed if the 30 spots per session haven’t been filled. Per dog attending, the event fee is $5.

The sessions are divided to ensure the dogs’ safety while splashing and swimming together. Ariel Haskett, Gypsum Creek Pool aquatics coordinator, explained how the organizers of the Pool Paw-ty took inspiration from dog parks to help ensure the pets’ safety.

“Basically, we get the little dogs in first, and they can play with other little dogs,” Haskett said. “In the second session, we bring in the big dogs and they can play with like-bodied dogs. Then, in the third session, any size can join in.”

Haskett explained that the third session, which welcomes dogs of all sizes, allows the opportunity for families with multiple dogs to enjoy the event as well. After signing a waiver and confirming that their dog’s vaccinations are up to date, patrons can let their pups loose to enjoy being the last ones to swim in the pool for the year.

For Heller, the Pool Paw-ty was a no-brainer, and he said he was surprised to find that only a handful of other Colorado public pools host dog events. Given how dog-friendly the state is, Heller said he would have expected to see more safe swimming options for dogs. He said dog owners who don’t trust their dog out in the open, or in rough waters can find comfort in the safety precautions the staff will take for the event.

“I control the chemicals,” Heller said. “(The pool) will be treated chemically so that we can ensure the safety of the dogs.”

On top of managing the pool’s chemicals, Heller is also establishing rules to keep patrons and pups safe at the event. There will be no dogs under six-months-old allowed at the Pool Paw-ty, additionally, every dog in the pool needs to be up to date with their rabies vaccine. However, if a dog’s shot status is not current, the on-site vaccine clinic from Gypsum Animal Hospital can provide vaccines for dogs and information for dog owners.

The event will also see Eagle County Animal Shelter on site. There, volunteers and shelter employees will help provide vaccine information and collect monetary and pet supply donations for shelter animals in need.

Because of his excitement for the event, Heller said he is considering holding the Pool Paw-ty annually, despite the mess the dogs are bound to make. He said he expects the event to not only be a blast for people, but a great opportunity for dogs to socialize and “get to know each other.”

“We can’t ever, ever allow dogs in the pool or even on the deck, and especially in the water” Haskett said. “So, having an opportunity to let the pups just have some fun and swim around is a great opportunity for the community and it’s great for the dogs themselves. If we’re going to drain the pool anyway, we might as well have some fun at the end of it.”