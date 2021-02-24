Here are the Colorado congressional districts that stand to change the most during redistricting

Lauren Boebert speaks during a watch party at Warehouse 25 Sixty Five in Grand Junction after polls closed in Colorado's primary election. Boebert represents Colorado’s massive 3rd Congressional District, which would shrink the least when the state redistricts, based on population estimates.

McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, AP file

Colorado’s 1st Congressional District in Denver and the 4th District, which sweeps across the Eastern Plains and into Douglas County, stand to change the most this year when an independent commission redraws districts based on 2020 Census numbers, a Colorado Sun analysis shows.

Each of Colorado’s seven U.S. House districts will lose population and geographic area if, as expected, the state gains an eighth seat after 2020 census results come in. Between 2010 and 2019, the state’s population grew 14.5%, to nearly 5.8 million people from 5 million.

That will pose the most significant changes to the districts since 2001, when Colorado received a seventh House seat. And while the release of 2020 census numbers is delaying the process, political experts and hobbyists are spending time speculating about new congressional boundaries.

So the Colorado Sun took a look at current districts using 2019 population estimates.

