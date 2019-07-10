Hotel Talisa will be known as Grand Hyatt Vail as of July 24. It was the Vail Cascade Resort and Spa until 2016.

Special to the Daily

VAIL — Hotel Talisa in Vail will be rebranded as Grand Hyatt Vail as of July 24, Hyatt officials said Wednesday.

“We are excited to bring the luxury Grand Hyatt brand to the iconic community of Vail, Colo. and see great potential to set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the area with Grand Hyatt Vail,” said Mark Hickey, senior vice president of Hyatt.

The 285-room hotel was just rebranded as the Hotel Talisa in December 2016. It was previously the Vail Cascade Resort and Spa.

As the hotel transformed from the Cascade to the Talisa, it underwent a $65 million renovation, with construction starting in April 2016. The hotel celebrated its grand reopening in November 2017. The renovation was originally slated to take about six months with a price tag of $35 million.

Officials said the renovation aimed to elevate the hotel to a higher level, on par with the Four Seasons or Sonnenalp.

Hotel Talisa joined Marriott’s Luxury Collection as of September.

In October, Hyatt Hotel Corp. announced that it was buying Two Roads Hospitality, the company that manages Hotel Talisa, as well as other properties, including the Manor Vail Lodge.

The hotel is owned by Vail Hotel Partners LLC, which shares an office address with Laurus Corporation in Los Angeles. Laurus announced the acquisition of the Cascade in 2016. It later announced the rebranding to Hotel Talisa.

All reservations, including Marriott Bonvoy member redemptions, will be honored for future dates, Hickey said in a statement.

Normal business operations will continue through the transition, Hickey said.

“We are working closely with the hotel’s management team to ensure a smooth transition for all,” the statement said.

The hotel has a ski lift that connects to Vail Mountain, plus 40,000 square feet of meeting space and a ballroom that can hold 900 people. It also has a 58,000-square-foot adjoining athletic club and a restaurant, Gessner.

Hyatt has another hotel in Eagle County, the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa.

This story will be updated.