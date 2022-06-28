Howard Head named PT provider for LAX league

Howard Head Sports Medicine recently announced it is the official physical therapy provider for the Premier Lacrosse League.

Howard Head Sports Medicine/courtesy photo

Howard Head Sports Medicine will provide orthopedic and sport-specific Physical Therapy for the Premier Lacrosse League athletes as part of the partnership. Doctorate-level physical therapists, each with board-certified advanced specialty certifications in sports and orthopedics, will be onsite at training camp and throughout the season, which began June 4.

“We are thrilled to enter this new partnership with the Premier Lacrosse League and look forward to bringing our world-class physical therapy services to these exceptional athletes,” Howard Head Sports Medicine Vice President Mary Ellen Broersma said in a news release. “Howard Head Sports Medicine also has a long-standing relationship with The Steadman Clinic, the official health care provider and orthopedic partner of the PLL, and bringing that collaboration and expertise to the PLL athletes will help keep the players doing the sport they love.”

Howard Head Sports Medicine is also the official medical provider for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard and USA Climbing teams.

“We’re excited to have Howard Head Sports Medicine’s world-class team keep PLL athletes on the field during the 2022 season,” league co-founder and president Paul Rabil said. “Throughout training camp, the trainers have helped prepare players for the demands of the grueling competition, while using state-of-the-art recovery methods to get players back on the field.”

The Premier Lacrosse League is an eight-team traveling league that will compete over 14 weekends in 2022 including in the league’s All-Star Game July 16 in Boston. The league will take its clubs to 13 different cities from opening weekend to the Sept. 18 championships in Philadelphia. For the 10 regular-season weekends, all eight teams will compete at the same venue leading into three weeks of postseason play in September.

For more information, go to Premierlacrosseleague.com or Vailhealth.org .