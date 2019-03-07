I-70 closed on both sides of Vail Pass due to avalanches

UPDATE (07:33 a.m.): There is also an accident WB I-70 MM 172 with both lanes blocked.

Interstate 70 is closed from the Eastbound mile marker 176 at main Vail due to an avalanche on Vail Pass. No ETA for re-opening. Shelter available at Vail PD. Interstate 70 is also closed Westbound at mile marker 195 due to a gas leak with no estimated time to reopen.

Summit Fire & EMS also reported that an avalanche near the Conoco in Copper Mountain has ruptured a natural-gas line. Interstate 70 is currently closed between Frisco and Vail. Crews are on scene.

CO 91 is not a viable alternate route any longer due to the closure at Exit 195 (Copper Mountain). CO 91 is currently closed. US 24 is still open but you will not be able to access CO 91. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 7, 2019

