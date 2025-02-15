Vail Pass reopens as snowy conditions cause holiday traffic delays

UPDATE (6:01 p.m.): Both directions of I-70 at Vail Pass are now open.

The closure is one of many happening on a snowy holiday weekend. Vail Pass was under a safety closure Friday evening from approximately 9:42 p.m. until 12:53 a.m. Saturday morning. The interstate closed again eastbound at mile marker 178 in Vail during the morning rush hour due to a vehicle recovery, and there have been reports of several incidents around Dowd Junction.

In Avon, the 1700 block of Swift Gulch road is also closed for vehicle recovery. Due to multiple delays EC Alerts has turned off notifications for minor road incidents.

This story will be updated