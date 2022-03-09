I-70 closures in both directions due to crashes in Vail, EagleVail

I-70 westbound in Vail closed due to a crash Thursday. | John LaConte/ Vail Daily

I-70 is closed eastbound in EagleVail near exit 169 due to a crash, and is closed westbound in Vail near exit 173 due to another crash, according to CDOT.

An EC Alert was sent out at 3:36 p.m. notifying motorists of multiple accidents in the area due to stormy conditions. Minor road incident alerts will be temporarily suspended at this time. Travelers are advised to avoid driving unless necessary and to expect delays in stormy conditions.

