I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to land/mud slide

Interstate 70 is closed from the Glenwood Springs Exit 116 to the Dotsero Exit 133.

The closure was announced at 4:53 p.m. Sunday.

Minutes before that road closure alert was issued, officals sent out a closure alert for just the Glenwood Springs Exit due to a flash flood warning.

A closure for a mudslide along I-70 on Saturday lasted several hours as crews worked to clear all four lanes from mud that spread 70 feet wide and was up to 5-foot deep in areas.

More debris flows are possible and motorists and others are advised to avoid traveling or recreating withing Glenwod Canyon, especially near the Grizzly Creek burn scar.