I-70 ramp safety maintenance project begins Sunday

Work will start Sunday and take place over a three-week period on I-70 exit ramps from the Utah state line to Silverthorne.

Courtesy photo

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting the evening of Sunday, Sept. 18 to update wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70.

Work will take place over a three-week period on I-70 exit ramps from the Utah state line to Silverthorne. The project will start at exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) and continue east to exit 205 (Silverthorne). Motorists should note that ramp closures will take place only at night or in the early morning hours, and only one exit ramp will be closed at a time.

The goal of this schedule is to reduce travel impacts as much as possible. Each ramp is anticipated to be closed for approximately one hour, conditions permitting. Starting the night of Sept. 18, crews will close one exit ramp at a time, beginning at exit 2 eastbound. Crews will then move operations to the next exit ramp to the east.

The project will upgrade existing wrong-way detection safety indicators on interstate ramps. Work will primarily consist of closing one ramp at a time while crews access the indication equipment to install the upgraded software. Work will be done on both the eastbound and westbound ramps for a 204-mile stretch of I-70.

Traffic Impacts

Nighttime work hours are 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Friday morning. Work will not take place on Friday nights. A full ramp closure at each exit during active maintenance work is required. At the time, all traffic will detour to the nearest I-70 ramp. Each ramp closure will remain in place for approximately an hour and will last only as long as is necessary to complete work. The project is expected to last until early October.

For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 970-822-7452 or email the project team at i70wrongwaydetection@gmail.com .