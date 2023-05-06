I-70 reopens eastbound at Vail Pass following early morning accidents, westbound remains closed

At least four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Saturday morning, causing an extended closure of the highway.

Courtesy image

Interstate 70 in Vail has reopened eastbound after a series of crashes caused an extended closure of the highway on Saturday morning. The westbound lanes remain closed.

Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with the Colorado State Patrol said the first call came in at 6:43 a.m., closing I-70 westbound. At least four tractor-trailers were involved in that crash in the westbound lanes at mile marker 186.

Shortly thereafter, at 6:59 a.m., the closure was extended to the eastbound lanes, as well, as another crash occurred in that direction.

Wet snow and sleet had made driving conditions difficult, and the roads remained closed while crews cleaned up the crashes.

Precipitation had mostly stopped by the 9 o’clock hour and the roads were being prepared to reopen at 9:26 a.m., Moltrer said.