Independence Pass closed after mudslides cross Highway 82 on Wednesday

Independence Pass east of Aspen is closed Wednesday afternoon in both directions because of mudslides, officials said in an alert.

Highway 82 is closed about 5 miles east of Aspen from mile marker 47 to MM 72 on the Lake County side. In a Pitkin County alert, officials said “the expected length of this event is unknown.”

Earlier in the day, the Colorado Department of Transportation marked the road as closed on its travelers update site cotrips.org to keep away traffic trying to detour around the Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon.

CDOT said that “Independence Pass is shown as closed on cotrip.org, Google Maps and Apple Maps to prevent I-70 detour traffic from being routed onto that rural, challenging mountain highway with limited cell service. The highway is open to local traffic.”

However, the county since then tweeted and sent out an alert about the mudslides.

This is a developing story that will be updated.