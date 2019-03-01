Injured Vail firefighter in stable condition after I-70 accident in Eagle-Vail

• Make sure your car has the right equipment for travel in winter conditions.

EAGLE-VAIL —An off-duty Vail Fire Department lieutenant suffered serious injuries when he was struck after he apparently climbed out of his car to lend a hand during Friday morning’s traffic accidents along eastbound Interstate 70.

The firefighter, Lt. Scott Bridges, 45, was reported at mid-day to be in stable condition at Vail Health hospital.

Bridges was on his way to work at around 6:15 a.m. when he came upon the accident in the Eagle-Vail area. It appears he was struck by another vehicle when he stopped to help, Novak said.

Bridges suffered facial and head injuries.

In addition to Bridges, three other people were transported to the hospital.

The initial accident at which Bridges stopped triggered other accidents. Several vehicles were ultimately involved in the accident.

Eastbound traffic was re-routed to U.S. Highway 6 during the roughly two hours the interstate was closed. One motorist reported that it took roughly 30 minutes to drive from the Edwards Interfaith Chapel to the entrance to Arrowhead while I-70 was closed.

Roads were slick throughout the Vail Valley Friday morning. Eagle County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jessie Porter said a slide-off accident briefly closed Cooley Mesa Road in Gypsum — the road that runs past the Eagle County Region. Porter said the road was closed so a tow truck could recover the vehicle that had slid off the slick road.

And just 20 minutes after I-70 was re-opened in Eagle-Vail, the eastbound lanes over Vail Pass were closed for roughly two hours. That closure caused traffic tie-ups for those heading into Vail for the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships.

The Eagle-Vail incident was a reminder of the importance of slowing down during winter driving conditions.

"Too often we see accidents occur because motorists do not slow down during inclement weather," Novak said. “We are thankful (Bridges) was not more seriously injured. We want to recognize his selfless actions in helping others."

LeClair said any injury to a fellow first responder affects everyone in those services.

"It's more than just a job, it's a family," LeClair said. Any time a first responder, "It's the same reaction as if it was one of your own family. It hits a lot closer to home."

And a number of emergency responders in other parts of Colorado have had some very close calls recently.

Trooper Tim Schaefer, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, noted four troopers in four consecutive days in February were involved in accidents while stopped for various traffic incidents.

"We're asking people to be cautious," Schaefer said. "Slow down, pay attention." And, he added, Colorado law requires motorists to move over for emergency vehicles. If drivers can't move into another lane, the law requires motorists to slow to no more than 15 mph.

Like all of us, first responders want to go home at the end of the day. But those jobs are inherently more dangerous. But, LeClair said, first responders accept the risks.

"It's not just a job, it's a calling," LeClair said. "We want to help people. That's what (Bridges) was trying to do."

Agencies responding to the Eagle-Vail accidents included the Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Colorado State Patrol and Vail Public Safety Communication Center.

Randy Wyrick contributed to this story