Is chocolate as sweet as it seems?

A close-up of a yellow cacao pod held in the hand by an African farmer in his plantation. Typical maturation for a cacao tree takes about five to six years.

It’s a well-known fact that chocolate is a universally loved treat. Unfortunately, the cocoa industry isn’t always as sweet as the chocolate we consume.

Many different environmental impacts come with the cocoa industry. It has been reported that over 300,000 acres of forests in Africa have been destroyed for cocoa between 2001 and 2014, with numbers increasing each year. With the loss of forests, chimpanzees and elephants are being severely displaced.

To mitigate these environmental impacts, consumers like yourself can opt for sustainably sourced chocolate. But, how do we know if it is sustainably sourced? Looking for an organic or Fairtrade symbol on your chocolate is a sweet way to not only support cocoa farmers but also conserve the environment. Let’s take a look into organic and Fairtrade cocoa.

Organic chocolate has been grown without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms and is regulated through a certification process and organic label. This label guarantees that the chocolate you’re buying has gone through legal regulations to ensure your health and our ecosystems are protected. Sustainable farming is becoming an increasingly popular farming technique that focuses on environmental and economic health.

Fairtrade is a U.S.-based company that works with international cocoa workers to ensure cocoa is free of harmful pesticides and GMOs. These standards also act to protect natural resources and utilize environmentally friendly cultivation practices.

When it comes to fair working conditions, it’s important to note that rich chocolate often comes with targeting individuals in extreme poverty to work in unsafe conditions and under damaging farming practices. Africa accounts for 50-70% of the world’s cocoa production, with four West African countries — Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon — being the main contributors. These countries face significant income disparities and are home to crucial ecological landscapes, making it even more essential to ensure the sustainability of this intensive system.

Typical maturation for a cacao tree (quick fun fact for you readers, “cacao” is the name for the earlier stage, where the beans have not yet been roasted, while “cocoa” is used once the fermenting begins) takes about five to six years.

Now what’s next? We challenge you to opt for sustainably sourced chocolate, especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. Your loved ones are sure to enjoy Tony’s Chocolonely . They are an exceptional leader in steering away from harmful cocoa industry practices. Tony’s, along with other organically certified chocolate brands, are committed to working directly with their farmers to provide livable wages for the farmers and proactively protect the planet’s soils and ecosystem.

This is very different from most chocolate brands which have zero connection with the cocoa and farmers who are making their business profitable.

To make a positive impact, consider choosing sustainably sourced chocolate the next time you indulge. Your small choice can help protect the environment and support cocoa farmers for a sweeter future.

Quinn Stewart is a winter sustainability intern at Walking Mountains who likes to bedazzle and wear pink rainboots.