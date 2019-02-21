Jonny Moseley pushing Jimmie Heuga’s vision with Can Do MS at Vail Mountain

Cost: $25, includes skiing with Moseley, access to the racecourse, a superstar ski down, costume contest and after-party.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 9 to 5 p.m. Check-in from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

What: Ski for MS Vail: A fundraiser for Can Do MS featuring Jonny Moseley.

VAIL — It's not every day that you get the chance to ski with Jonny Moseley, Olympic gold medalist, the man to ski into his monologue on "Saturday Night Live," host of "America Ninja Warrior," MTV's “The Challenge” and Warren Miller Films — among other impressive career accomplishments.

The man Ski Mag ranked in its Top 10 Most Influential Skiers of All Time is partnering with Can Do MS for a fundraising event on Vail Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 23, giving people the opportunity to ski, ride and apres with Moseley with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting families with multiple sclerosis.

Moseley, who is just starting his work with Can Do MS, has been aware of the central nervous system disease since high school, when a friend's parent had the disease. However, his respect for Can Do MS founder Jimmie Heuga has drawn him to the organization.

"I was very familiar with Jimmie Heuga," Moseley said. "Jimmie's originally from San Francisco and grew up in Lake Tahoe and is a legendary guy. The more I get into skiing history, the more I realize what Billy Kidd and Jimmie Heuga did was very impressive. They were the first guys to put American ski racing on the map."

Ski for MS Vail on Saturday costs $25 and includes time on the mountain with Moseley, access to the racecourse, a superstar ski down, costume contest and apres with music, beer and prizes. Former American professional road bike racer Tyler Hamilton will be at the after-party, too.

"We're excited. We have a lot of new things happening this year," said Alisa Santiesteban, of Can Do MS. "You get a lot for $25."

'Jimmie's vision'

Heuga, one of the first two members of the U.S. men's team to win an Olympic medal in his sport, had his skiing career cut short due to multiple sclerosis. He passed away in 2010.

"In general, our goal is to raise as much money for Ski for MS and Can Do, which is Jimmie's vision," Moseley said, "and help as many people as we can with that money. It's an easy, fun day, and I love doing it. I really enjoy hanging out with people."

Moseley, who is a legend in moguls skiing, among other things, will be gladly giving out tips on Saturday to those interested in progressing in the moguls.

He'll also be ready for some advice at the after-party.

"Apres is something that I've become a professional at as well," he said.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with day-of registration from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the base of Gondola One.

‘Personal interaction on the slopes’

While no longer competing, Moseley is still very active in ski racing, providing color commentary for NBC during the World Championships.

In addition to being an Olympic gold medalist, he is also a TV personality, brand ambassador and product developer.

"My life, I get this incredible variety of things I do, from obviously ski related stuff and skiing in Warren Miller films to hosting Olympics stuff to 'Ninja Warrior' — I'm really all over the place," he said. "I do find the things I enjoy the most, and one of the reasons I thought this was a good fit, is that of all the ridiculous stuff I do, the thing I enjoy the most is the personal interaction on the slopes. I've found that to be true based on all the stuff I do with Squaw and being an ambassador and doing Ski with Jonny Days over the holidays."

He added that while this event for Can Do MS will be a highlight in a busy calendar year, it's hard to top his 50-foot air next to a snow-moto biker filmed for his Jonny Moseley Wildest Dreams series.

"That might be hard to top, but skiing with MS will be right up there," he said.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.