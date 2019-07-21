July 4 weekend results in only a few arrests in Vail

Evan Reichert, center in the orange jail clothes, faces 22 criminal counts and possible life in prison as an habitual criminal. Reichert is accused of stealing an SUV at knifepoint the day after Independence Day from a Vail hotel. His defense attorney is Jesse Wiens, left. Prosecutors Joe Kirwan and Johnny Lombardi are prosecuting the case.

Randy Wyrick | randy@vaildaily.com

VAIL — Except for one big incident, the Fourth of July holiday was fairly quiet in Vail.

That big incident, though, was a doozy. Police say Evan Reichert stole an SUV at knifepoint from Vail’s Marriott hotel, then crashed it after driving only a couple of hundred yards. Reichert faces 22 felony charges, enough for four or five people.

Other than that, the Vail police blotter isn’t very long for the days between July 3 and July 7 — a period when thousands of people were in town.

Looking through a Vail Police Department report for those days, aside from the incident in which Reichert was involved, there were nine arrests. Officers issued summonses to six people over the holiday.

People were accused of a variety of infractions, including one DUI and four charges of underage liquor possession.

Other infractions included criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, theft, one arrest for burglary and criminal mischief and one summons for false reporting of a crime.