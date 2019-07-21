July 4 weekend results in only a few arrests in Vail
There was a big crime, with only a few relatively minor infractions over recent holiday weekend
VAIL — Except for one big incident, the Fourth of July holiday was fairly quiet in Vail.
That big incident, though, was a doozy. Police say Evan Reichert stole an SUV at knifepoint from Vail’s Marriott hotel, then crashed it after driving only a couple of hundred yards. Reichert faces 22 felony charges, enough for four or five people.
Other than that, the Vail police blotter isn’t very long for the days between July 3 and July 7 — a period when thousands of people were in town.
Looking through a Vail Police Department report for those days, aside from the incident in which Reichert was involved, there were nine arrests. Officers issued summonses to six people over the holiday.
People were accused of a variety of infractions, including one DUI and four charges of underage liquor possession.
Other infractions included criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, theft, one arrest for burglary and criminal mischief and one summons for false reporting of a crime.
East Vail parcel’s ownership constant, but a bit jumbled
The parcel where workforce housing is being proposed was listed for decades as belonging to the Colorado Department of Transportation.