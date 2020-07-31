Knapp Harvest brings farm to market product to new Eagle Ranch storefront

Knapp Harvest, a marketplace showcasing produce and products from the Knapp Ranch and other Eagle County farming operations, will open Aug. 1 at an Eagle Ranch storefront.

Special to the Daily

For more than a decade, Knapp Ranch has been expanding its sustainable farming operation. This summer, Eagle County residents have a new way to taste the fruits of that labor.

The Knapp Harvest marketplace, featuring an array of products from the upper West Lake Creek site, will open Saturday, Aug. 1, at 717 Sylvan Lake Road, next to Color Coffee Roasters in downtown Eagle Ranch. Hours of operation are Saturday andSunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“When you enter Knapp Harvest, you are going to see, smell and purchase Colorado,” says Tom Cartwright, chief operating officer of Knapp Ranch. “Our staff has been working for more than 10 years to provide local microgreens, produce and honey to many in the Eagle River Valley. There are so many more residents, both full- and part-time, we want to share our mission with.”

Cartwright noted that convenience is one of the biggest benefits of the new storefront.

“The Eagle store will further enrich our greater community by being able to offer elegant and quality products, as well as educate on the innovation, origin, creativity and preservation behind each product line.”

Working Farm

Sustainable practices are vital to the Knapp Ranch working farm. The Knapp Harvest site houses the operation’s new offices and will provide a platform to launch new product lines and reveal strategic alliances with unique partnerships. And naturally, the store will sell local, authentic products and offer special order services.

The Knapp Harvest team is further developing educational sessions about its growing and farming operations.

“We want our marketplace to be experiential with the Knapp Ranch staff on hand to help educate,” Cartwright said.

The Knapp Ranch retail nursery — The Hoop House, located just east of City Market in Eagle — and the Community Supported Agriculture program are functions of the ranch program and their products will be available at Knapp Harvest. The Hoop House sells annuals, perennials, veggie starts, soil amendments, herbs, as well as subscriptions to its CSA program.

Knapp Ranch recently announced its purchase of Osage Gardens. Whole Foods is one of the primary buyers of Osage products and there there are no significant operational shifts for the 20-acre operation located in New Castle. Knapp Harvest will allow for greater distribution of the Osage Gardens culinary herbs and vegetables.

Further marketplace offerings include: