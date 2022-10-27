Last call for 7 Hermits Brewing Co. at Eagle Ranch location as locals’ favorite gets set to close Friday

The 7 Hermits Brewing Company's Eagle Ranch location will close permanently after this Friday.

Courtesy photo

7 Hermits Brewing Co., the popular bar and restaurant with locations in Eagle and Vail, announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it will be closing its Eagle location permanently on Friday, Oct. 28. The Vail location will remain open for business.

7 Hermits has been a staple in the Eagle community for nearly a decade. It began as a garage operation when owner and brewmaster Matt Marple began experimenting in search of a brewing process that would allow him to enjoy craft beers despite his yeast intolerance.

“I was brewing in the garage out of necessity because I love craft beer but I couldn’t drink it,” Marple said in a history of 7 Hermits on its website. “I was getting tired of getting raging headaches and having stomach issues, so I started making my own beer.”

His recipes gained fans among friends and neighbors in the Eagle community, and in 2014 Marple opened the first location on Sylvan Lake Road on Super Bowl Sunday. The brewery expanded in 2016 to its current location on Capitol Street, and in just two years from opening, was able to increase production from 32 barrels a month to 200 barrels a month while expanding its food offerings.

The brewery in Eagle has also become a hub for live music, hosting many community events to give exposure to local artists.

Marple couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday. The post on 7 Hermits’ Facebook page says the location is closing “to make way for a new restaurant opening later this winter.”

“We have loved this community and watched it grow and change with each passing year. This coming year it will grow again,” the Facebook post reads. “This change is a bittersweet one for many, including ourselves.”

Like all local restaurants, 7 Hermits has been weathering the impacts of the pandemic and navigating the continued staffing shortage that is being felt by employers up and down the valley. It is not the first restaurant to close in Eagle Ranch in recent months — The Assembly, a restaurant and wine bar in Eagle, closed its doors in August.

“We’re all getting hit with this one-two punch,” Marple told the Vail Daily in July 2021. “We should be rejoicing and feeling happy that everything is reopened, but we’re all fighting all these different issues and it’s twice as challenging as it ever has been.”

7 Hermits will be holding its final night of live music on Friday at the “Hermits Halloween Bash” featuring members of local jam band The Runaway Grooms before closing its doors.