Live music, dancing, ski racing and a murder mystery game: Tricia’s Weekend Picks: 3/10/23

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

While the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band is on tour celebrating 60 years with its latest project, “Pass It On.” This energetic group fills the stage with big sounds and shares the gift of jazz around the world.

Preservation Hall is in New Orleans’ French Quarter and has been a gathering spot for musicians since the ’50s. Rock n’ roll and bebop music forced jazz into the background, but the die-hard players and listeners of America’s gift to the music world still gathered and the beat didn’t stop.

For years the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has rotated a cast of jazz practitioners through the hall and has played on tour at venues across the globe. They’ve shared the stage with the Grateful Dead at the Filmore West in San Francisco and even had the king of Thailand playing his saxophone when the band played at his palace. The mission: go out in the world and make the experience available to people.

At press time there were a limited number of tickets available, so don’t delay if you want to see this show at 7 p.m. on Friday night. There are only 535 seats at the VPAC, so shows sell out quickly. Tickets are $45 and this does qualify for the Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package where the more shows you buy the bigger the savings. Go to VilarPAC.org for more information.

Après Vail Spring Series

With the daylight hours becoming longer (don’t forget to “spring forward” on Sunday for the start of Daylight Savings Time and move your clocks one hour ahead), time to bring the music outside to the streets of Vail Village and Lionshead Village. From now until April 2 follow your ears to the musicians or DJs creating the beats at the International Bridge and the Lionshead bus stop across from the Lionshead Transportation Center.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and Wednesdays each week take some time and hang outdoors and listen to some great music. This weekend’s lineup includes:

Friday

International Bridge: Evolution Duo

Lionshead Bus Stop: Oren & Lauren

Saturday

International Bridge: Ben Freese Duo

Lionshead Bus Stop: DJ Pippen

Sunday

International Bridge: Al Maul Duo

Lionshead Bus Stop: Oren & Lauren

For more information about what is going on with Vail Après Spring Series and other weekly events, go to DiscoverVail.com .

Western Dance Night

Get ready to boot scoot around the dance floor at 4 Eagle Ranch on Saturday with line dancing lessons and a live band.

4 Eagle Ranch/Courtesy photo

Want some music you can dance to? Head to 4 Eagle Ranch just west of Vail on Interstate 70 and go north a few miles to 4 Eagle Ranch for a live band, dancing, line dancing instruction, eats and drinks this Saturday night.

Dancing and dance lessons are nothing new at 4 Eagle Ranch. They have been hosting dance events on the first Thursday of the month for years. But they have decided to offer dancing on other nights on the calendar.

4 Eagle Ranch either does a DJ or a live band playing country music and this Saturday the band will be the Walker Williams Band out of Denver, which was named the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame Band of the Year in 2022. The Walker Williams Band has played frequently at 4 Eagle Ranch and has quite a following.

The event goes from 6 to 10 p.m. Come early if you want some line dancing instructions, which are from 6 to 7 p.m. and then the band plays from 7 to 10 p.m. Come hungry, there will be beef chili with a garden salad and cookie for dessert for purchase and a full cash bar is offered in case you need some liquid courage to loosen up.

This is a fun event for all ages so bring the kids, bring the grandparents. People come from all over, even different countries to do a little line dancing. The tickets are $15 at the door for adults and $10 for kids 5-15 years old. Reservations are not required. For more information, go to 4EagleRanch.com or call 970-926-3372.

Murder on Broadway

Help solve the mystery by attending the Murder on Broadway event this Friday in Eagle.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

EagleARTS usually hosts its Second Friday ARTwalk this weekend but this month it will be a murder mystery game instead and you can help solve the crime. Murder on Broadway returns to downtown Eagle and the theme this year is the wild west.

Here’s how it works: participants come to Yeti’s Grind on Broadway to be “deputized” between 4:45 and 6 p.m. Don Dealin, the fictitious character, has been found dead, so after going to Yeti’s it’s time to visit other participating businesses to find clues, hear alibis and ask questions of the various suspects between 5 and 8 p.m. Host businesses include ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery, Everyday Outfitters, KATCH Alley, Mountain Lifestyle Properties, QuietKat and the Vail Valley Art Guild.

Feel free to don your western attire, cowboy boots, cowboy hats, bolo ties, duster coats, chaps, anything turquoise to help you get into character. Just please, nothing that resembles a real weapon.

After visiting all the stops, time to come back to Yeti’s Grind and submit you guess as to who committed the murder of Don Dealin. Sheriff Lone Stranger will reveal the killer. Food will be available and guests will receive one drink ticket with additional beverages available for purchase.

If you can’t get there early, alibis will be available to watch on your smartphone.

This is the third time EagleARTS has produced a murder mystery event. A James Bond-themed murder mystery game was held in March of 2022 and a 1920s Chicago Speakeasy-themed event was held in February 2020. These whodunit events have been met with rave reviews and in 2021 it won the Governor’s Award for Best Event from Downtown Colorado, Inc.

Murder on Broadway is a fundraiser supporting EagleARTS programs, including public art installations, ARTSPaCE — a local artist co-op and ARTwalk. The event is sponsored, in part, by the Town of Eagle. Tickets are $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Visit EagleArts.org for more info.

Toyota Race Center Days

On Saturday and Sunday come to the Toyota Race Center at Beaver Creek to race gates, listen to the DJ and possibly win some prizes.

Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

Wanna race? The Toyota Race Center invites you out to bash some gates this weekend on Beaver Creek Mountain. Just off the Centennial Lift (No. 6) is the racecourse — you may remember it as the Nastar race course or the Epic Mix race course. Unlike the Birds of Prey racecourse on Beaver Creek Mountain that is used for the international race teams each year, this course is not too steep and the gates are spaced for the beginner and novice racer.

This Saturday and Sunday there will be a DJ spinning tunes and doing a little commentary on the race contestants. Come join the fun and possibly win some prizes. DJDC will have some good things to give away on both days.

This activity is complementary to skiers and snowboarders and no registration is needed. Race your siblings, parents, cousins and friends and see if you have what it takes to tackle the racecourse at the Toyota Race Center. For more information, go to the calendar of events on BeaverCreek.com .