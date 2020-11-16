Local pastor starts Vida Foundation

Pastor Josue Rubio completed a 10-month training and mentorship program through the Hispanic Leadership Network before launching a new nonprofit, Vida Foundation.

Special to the Daily

Pastor Josue Rubio and his congregation at Centro Christiano Vida Nueva church in Edwards are working to have a greater positive impact for youths in the Eagle River Valley.

Rubio, pastor at the church for 22 years, said he wants to help meet the food and security needs of local youths and help inspire and train young leaders in the community.

To help meet those needs, Rubio participated in 10 months of training and mentorship offered by the Hispanic Access Foundation’s Hispanic Leadership Network.

After completing the training and mentorship program this summer, Rubio created the nonprofit Vida Foundation, which launched last week.

“The three goals of my foundation are to impact lives, mentor my community and help them enjoy the future,” Rubio said of the Vida Foundation. “Here in Eagle County, our lower-income families need more support. Regardless of what color, race or nationality you are, we have an open heart to help our neighbor.”

Rubio said Vida Foundation will start offering two new community programs in January. One will help provide elementary school children with healthy after-school means.

“Many kids in our community arrive home after school and nobody is in the house. They’re looking for meals, for food, and nobody is in the house preparing a meal,” Rubio said about the program.

Rubio is also working to provide a program for middle schoolers focused on leadership, identity, loyalty, and integrity. The goal is provide the program during students’ home room periods.

“With Vida Foundation, we are trying to raise and sometimes rescue those kids who need some help,” Rubio said. “If we want to change our community, we need to start with the kids.”

According to the Hispanic Access Foundation, based in Washington, D.C., the Hispanic Leadership Network is a five-year program funded by Lilly Endowment. It was created to help support young, mid-career and experienced Latino pastors who serving high-need rural and urban congregations around the country.

Rubio graduated from the network’s first class.

“It is reward to see how HLN has already inspired a member to make a difference in their community,” said Maite Arce, president and CEO of the Hispanic Access Foundation. “We hope this is just the first of many success stories to come from HLN members.”

For more information, contact Rubio at pastorjrubio@gccvn.org.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.