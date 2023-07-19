Los Mocochetes brings Chicano funk to Eagle’s ShowDown Town

Los Mocochetes will perform at Eagle Town Park as part of the ShowDown Town free concert series on Thursday nights.

Glenn Ross Photography/Courtesy photo

If you go… What: Los Mocochetes When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Eagle Town Park, Eagle Cost: Free More info: vvf.org

When a group of poets, singers, painters, actors, rappers, dancers, dreamers and overall creatives come together to form a band, it automatically has heart. Los Mocochetes is one of those bands who deliver danceable grooves with “a heartfelt intention to move us all forward, together, as one. Each song is a prayer meant to move your feet, stir your spirit and remind you of the incredible power we all have,” according to the Vail Valley Foundation website.

“Much like a machete, which can be used either as a tool to build or a weapon to kill, they have chosen to use their music to inspire and encourage positive social change,” Los Mocochetes’ website states.

Their lyrics revolve around social and political issues, backed by melodies that’ll make you want to move, and a high-energy show that pumps up audiences even more. Though they change things up at every show, the intention remains the same: To provide a dance party with a purpose.

The six-piece Denver-based band includes trumpet, bass, guitars, drums and timbales.

On the percussion side, influences like Denver-born, 21-year-old drummer Jon “Wicked” Rubio is a hip hop and rap artist who uses his trouble-making ways to teach and help others through music. Percussionist Jose “Jozer” Guerrero grew up in Juarez, Mexico and infuses the band with lyrics that often describe the immigrant experience and discuss issues like oppression. Drummer Stephen “Tio Ban Ban” Marshall was born in France but grew up in Washington D.C. and layers in African and Latin beats into Los Mocochetes’ multi-colored rhythms.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Westward Music Showcase awarded Los Mocochetes Best Latin Band of 2017 and Best Funk Band in 2018. Glenn Ross Photography/Courtesy photo

When it comes to guitars, vocals and more, three musicians stand out. Lead guitarist and vocalist Elias Garcia infuses his playing with a variety of emotions, adding to his intention to empower others and express gratitude through music. Guitarist, trumpet player and vocalist Joshua Randal Abeyta believes music holds hope in uniting all humans and draws from all kinds of influences in his lively mix of rock, hip hop, reggae, jazz, blues, funk, punk and soul. Bassist, guitarist and vocalist Diego Florez is active in the community through a youth poetry group called Minor Disturbance and directs Free Music for Free People, a grassroots organization that has played more than 300 free shows with and for young musicians to elicit positive action for the planet.

“You know, I just wanna play music, figure some new ways to do things and give them to our next generation, like my elders did for me,” Florez said.

Westward Music Showcase awarded the group Best Latin Band of 2017 and Best Funk Band in 2018. The award-winning band has opened for the likes of The Original Wailers, Lil’ Wayne, Dos Santos and more.

ShowDown Town, a project of the Vail Valley Foundation, is a free annual concert series hosted on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout the summer at Eagle Town Park. Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo

Los Mocochetes’ free show in Eagle Thursday is part of Alpine Bank ShowDown Town, a project of the Vail Valley Foundation that provides free concerts on Thursdays to Eagle Town Park.