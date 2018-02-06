Man found dead in East Vail. He had been with friend who assumed he got out

VAIL — A man was found dead the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 6 after an out-of-bounds excursion in East Vail, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident started at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, when a man called 911 saying he had fallen off a trail and had been trying to hike out to safety for several hours.

The Vail Mountain Rescue Group and the Vail Ski Patrol quickly responded to the area and located the man and brought him to safety without incident.

However, the man failed to report that he had been in the backcountry with another person. He told the Sheriff's Office that he assumed his friend had gotten out on his own.

At 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, the man called the Sheriff's Office to report that his friend, who had accompanied him the day before, had failed to arrive back and may also be lost in the backcountry.

The Vail Mountain Rescue Group and the Vail Ski Patrol responded to the same area Tuesday morning to see if they could locate the missing person.

Recommended Stories For You

Shortly after the search was launched Tuesday, a deceased male was located. The Eagle County Coroners' Office is working to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notifications to his next of kin.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.