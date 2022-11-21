Meet Your Chef: Adam Weinberger of Double Diamond Chefs

Adam Weinberger is the head chef and owner of Double Diamond Chefs, a private chef service in the Vail Valley.

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Adam Weinberger and I am the head chef and owner at Double Diamond Chefs, a private chef service in the Vail Valley. In the summer you can find me cooking for guests on the Vail to Aspen Horseback Ride with Bearcat Stables.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I have lived in Vail since 2009 and the allure of living my dreams of skiing and cooking in one of the most beautiful places in the world brought me here along with my (now) wife.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I probably first realized I wanted to cook professionally when I was living in Brooklyn, New York hosting dinner parties four to five times a week. There was a bit of an “ah ha” moment that maybe my passion could carry me toward a new career path.

Weinberger loves to cook with seasonal ingredients.

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: My earliest and most significant inspiration for cooking has come from my family. My mother and father were always very passionate in the kitchen constantly hosting events and trying to learn new things. There was never a “Wednesdays are grilled cheese night” or anything like that in my house. Constantly striving to learn new flavors and skills stuck with me forever. My uncle also owned a classic French restaurant in Manhattan and would spur creativity and constant competition among the entire family.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: Favorite spice is a tough one, but the one thing you will see me put in literally everything I make is fresh cracked black pepper. Beyond the obvious, I love heat of all kinds, always looking for ways to incorporate a little extra kick into whatever I am making.

In the summer you can find Weinberger cooking for guests on the Vail to Aspen Horseback Ride with Bearcat Stables.

Q: Favorite protein?

A: This wasn’t always on the list but now it’s clear. Elk, particularly elk loin or backstrap is hands down my favorite protein. Maybe it’s because it is a local ingredient and feels so much like Colorado, but if there is a celebration going on, you better believe elk will be on the table, extra points if I can get a hunter friend to gift some to me.

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: My favorite fruits and veggies are whatever is in season. Palisade peaches may be the best ingredient ever to cook with. Over the Colorado summers, virtually every single meal will have this amazing stone fruit incorporated, sometimes every dish. Over the winter, I am fennel obsessed. Raw, crispy, melty, roasted, so many ways to incorporate this incredibly versatile veggie into almost any dish and have it scream winter comfort.

Weinberger first realized he wanted to cook professionally while living in New York and hosting dinner parties.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: No question about it, I am all about pasta. Such an incredibly broad and malleable canvas that spans all the cultures of the world. Making fresh noodles is one of the great joys of life, it’s probably my favorite thing to do in the kitchen and can elevate any meal. I make a ton of Italian and Asian-based meals and incorporating fresh rolled/pulled/shaped noodles is always a highlight.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: My favorite comfort food is going to have to be smoked brisket. Perfectly smoked and juicy brisket with an incredible barky crust just cannot be beat.

When Weinberger isn’t cooking professionally, you may find him grilling up something at Blue Sky Basin on Vail Mountain.

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I am obsessed with the outdoors and use every possible opportunity to cook outside both professionally and in my personal life. Grilling at blue sky basin or cooking multiple-course meals outside the 10th Mountain Division huts is my absolute happy place and I have been incredibly fortunate to do it professionally for many years.