Meet Your Chef: Taste of Vail Edition

Sonnenalp Hotel's executive chef Joshua Marshall will be defending his Best Pork Shoulder and Best in Show titles at this year's Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge and Après Tasting on Apr. 6 at the Taste of Vail.

Jeffrey Hulse | Courtesy photo

Taste of Vail Signature Events Apr. 5: Debut of Rose, 3-6 p.m., Lodge at Vail

Debut of Rose, 3-6 p.m., Lodge at Vail Apr. 6: Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge and Après Tasting, 3-6 p.m., streets of Vail

Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge and Après Tasting, 3-6 p.m., streets of Vail Apr. 7: Niman Ranch Mountain Top Tasting, 12 - 2:30 p.m., Eagle's Nest

Niman Ranch Mountain Top Tasting, 12 - 2:30 p.m., Eagle's Nest Apr. 8: Grand Tasting, 5-8 p.m., The Hythe Vail

Grand Tasting, 5-8 p.m., The Hythe Vail For more info, go to TasteOfVail.com

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is checking in with area chefs and visiting chefs to see what they are cooking up for this year’s Taste of Vail, which returns to the valley April 5-8. Executive chef Joshua Marshall will be defending his Best Pork Shoulder and Best in Show titles at this year’s Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge on Thursday, Apr. 6. At the event, ticket holders will be able to taste over 22 local and guest chefs’ pork creations along with samples from over 55 wineries, distilleries and beer companies.

What is your name, where is your home restaurant(s) and what is your official title?

My name is Joshua Marshall and I am the executive chef at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail.

When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

When I was younger, my father and grandmother would always sit down and have dinner every night. Either one of them would cook a meal from scratch and I would be able to help.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

My team, being able to see them develop and move up in their careers always inspired me to push more. I also had a great mentor down the street at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

At the Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge and Après Tasting, there will be over 22 chefs and guests chefs’ pork tastings along with over 55 wineries, distilleries and beer companies.

Taste of Vail/Courtesy photo

Why is it fun to participate in foodie events like Taste of Vail?

I like participating in the Taste of Vail because it’s nice to get the team out of doing the usual day-to-day items and do something different. Also, being able to showcase that we can do more than burgers and cheese when people think of the Sonnenalp.

What Taste of Vail events will you be participating in?

I will be participating in the Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge and Après Tasting on Apr. 6 and hosting a winemaker’s dinner on Apr. 7 at Ludwig’s restaurant at the Sonnenalp with Jesse Katz, who is a winemaker at Aperture Cellars.

The streets of Vail provide a beautiful backdrop for Taste of Vail events that happen when people come off the slopes. The Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Pork Challenge and Après Tasting will be held on Apr. 6.

Taste of Vail/Courtesy photo

What’s your favorite spice?

My favorite spice is Chinese five spice.

Favorite protein?

My favorite protein is pork.

Favorite fruits and veggies?

I like avocado and dragon fruit.

Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: It would be pasta; my last meal would be spaghetti Bolognese.

What’s your favorite comfort food?

My favorite comfort food is dim sum. l had the chance to work in Asia and fell in love with all of the variety, especially when you go and see them pushing the carts full of baskets.

Executive Chef Joshua Marshall oversees dining operations at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, which includes Ludwig’s, Bully Ranch and Swiss Chalet.

odd Winslow Pierce/Courtesy photo

Is there anything else about you we should share?

My career gave me the chance to work and live in some of the best hotels in the world. I had the chance to work for hotels such as Four Seasons and St. Regis and live and work in places such as Singapore, Taiwan and China.