Meghan Lukens in her own words: House District 26 candidate spurred to run by interest in education

Meghan Lukens

Evan Semón/Courtesy photo

This fall’s election for State House District 26 features a pair of newcomers to state politics, Democrat Meghan Lukens and Republican Savannah Wolfson. The Vail Daily recently asked both candidates to answer five questions in their own words.

Name: Meghan Lukens

Party: Democrat

Place of residence: Steamboat Springs

Current occupation: Social studies teacher at Steamboat Springs High School.

Why do you want this job? Why are you qualified for it?

We need more teachers in the Colorado State Legislature. My education background, in part, inspired me to run as I have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder in history with a secondary social studies licensure and a master’s degree in Leadership in Educational Organizations with a Principal’s Licensure.

As a high school social studies teacher who values the power of learning and listening, I know that when we have challenges, the only way to make progress is when we all come to the table and respect each others’ views. Having grown up in House District 26, I’m dedicated to this district, to Colorado, and to finding real solutions for the hard-working people of Northwest Colorado.

The district you’ll represent is geographically large and economically diverse. What are two similarities between Vail and Craig?

Having grown up in Steamboat, I have frequented all corners of our district. I will utilize the connections and partnerships I have throughout the district to advocate for results at the State Legislature. Each town in HD26 is unique, but we also have a lot of similarities in that members of our district are passionate about community issues and want what is best for future generations. Politically, I have heard people in all towns express frustration with political polarization and have a desire for a leader who can get results. Regarding these issues, I know the affordable housing crisis and protecting our Western Slope water are at the forefront of our minds across the district.

Please name three issues at the top of your legislative to-do list.

My campaign is focused on the interconnected issues that impact people in our communities every day: the economy, the environment, and education. My economic priorities are affordable housing, the early childcare crisis, high cost of living, and the workforce shortage. As for the environment, we must address our 22-year megadrought by supporting Western Slope water and advocating for wildfire mitigation and prevention efforts. To improve our Colorado education systems, we need to fully fund public education and utilize our education system as a tool to address the drug and mental health crisis.

Western Slope legislators are vastly outnumbered in the Colorado Legislature. Name a couple of issues in which Western Slope legislators have to cross party lines and stick together.

There are many Western Slope-specific issues that bring us together such as the need to protect our water resources with multi-benefit water projects and water security and the need to prioritize wildfire mitigation and compensation, both of which are compounded by our 22-year megadrought that is impacting our entire state. The impacts are felt acutely on the Western Slope as our economy is dependent on our environment. I look forward to working with Republicans and Democrats in order to get results for the people of House District 26.

In a similar vein, name a couple of issues that will require you to buck fellow party members in the interests of your district.

As with anything in the State Legislature, I will look at the bill in front of me and make a decision based on what the specifics of the bill are and how they will directly impact the people of House District 26, while calling on community leaders, issue experts, and constituents in order to best represent their voice. I am running for the State Legislature in order to get results for House District 26, and those results will always be my number one priority, even if it means going against party lines.