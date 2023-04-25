Milaina Almonte, Lindsey Whitton and Will Brunner named to USATF Mountain running teams

Milaina Almonte, shown running in the National High School Trail Championships last summer, will join Lindsey Whitton at the 2nd World Mountain and Trail Running Championships this June in Innsbruck, Austria. Another Battle Mountain runner, Will Brunner, will compete at the International U18 Mountain Running Cup in Annecy, France in May.

Bobby Reyes/Milesplit

A trio of Battle Mountain cross-country and track runners will be packing their bags and heading overseas to represent the U.S. at international mountain running competitions this summer. Junior Will Brunner was named to the 2023 USATF U18 Mountain Running Team slated to compete at the 16th edition of the International U18 Mountain Running Cup held in Annecy, France on May 27. Meanwhile, senior Milaina Almonte and junior Lindsey Whitton will compete on the USATF U20 team heading to Innsbruck, Austria for the 2nd World Mountain and Trail Running Championships on June 10.

“For me, being a part of Team USA in Annecy, France this summer is a dream come true,” Brunner stated in a press release on TrailRunner.com . “To be able to represent my country through my love of trail running as well as being able to compete against the best competition from all over the world is an incredible honor and I look forward to the amazing experience ahead of me!”

“After racing for the U18 team in Italy last year, I was looking forward to another opportunity to represent the country in such a great sport,” stated Almonte, who placed 20th and was the third-placing American at the 2022 U18 Mountain Running Cup in Saluzzo, Italy.

“The chance to meet other young people from all over the world, who share a common passion for trail running, will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will never forget,” added Whitton, who improved over the course of every cross-country race last fall, ultimately finishing 25th at the NXR Southwest Regional. Whitton also won her second-straight Colorado State Skimeister award this winter.

“This race also holds special meaning,” Whitton continued, “As it will be my last race with my close teammate and friend, Milaina, who will be heading off to college in the fall.”

The Husky teammates were chosen from a competitive group of applicants, all of whom were required to be USATF members, have trail/mountain running experience, meet certain performance criteria and submit letters of recommendation from a coach or mentor.

“This year’s selection committee had an excellent pool of candidates to evaluate and consider for the team,” Nancy Hobbs, USATF Mountain Ultra Trail Running chairperson stated to the Vail Daily in an email.

“The committee compares times on road, track, and cross country, and having mountain and trail running experience is integral to success at the World Championships. Both Lindsey and Milaina have trail and mountain running in their background so this was a huge plus. As well, their track and cross country times were very competitive among the applicants and led to the pair being named to Team USA.”

Lindsey Whitton won her second straight Colorado state skimeister title this winter.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Whitton and Almonte will join six other Americans in racing the 6.7-kilometer course, complete with 360-meters of climbing and descent, over a mix of pavement, ski trails, grass and dirt paths. Fifty other nations are expected to compete at the event, which is organized by the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA), the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) and the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), with support from World Athletics. The event replaced the World Mountain Running Championship (1985-2019 ), World Long Distance Mountain Running Championship (2004-2019 ) and Trail World Championship (2007-2019 ), all of which were discontinued. Eagle Valley alumna Samantha Blair placed 13th at the inaugural event in Chiang Mai, Thailand last year.

“I knew it would be an amazing experience and hoped to make more great memories,” stated Almonted. “I’m looking forward to exploring a new country, meeting athletes from around the world, and racing alongside a best friend. I can’t wait to be able to contribute to this team and meet all of my teammates.”

Brunner will join a long line of Vail Valley runners competing at the U18 Mountain Running Cup. Eagle Valley’s Joslin and Samantha Blair have represented the U.S. at the event, with Joslin coming home with the victory in 2018. Battle Mountain alumni Jonny Stevens, Cameron Moore and Mandy Ortiz also computed for Team U.S.A. in international trail competitions. In 2013, Ortiz became the first American junior to win and individual World Mountain Running title and was named USATF Athlete of the Week. Last June, Brunner’s current teammate Porter Middaugh joined Almonte at the U18 Mountain Running Cup in Saluzzo, Italy. Middaugh finished fourth overall and was the top American.

The U18 squad, which consists of four girls and four boys, has six athletes from Colorado. Erie’s Jake Schwarting, The Classical Academy’s 3A state champion Matthew Edwards, Highlands Ranch’s Benji Anderson, Denver’s Rosie Mucharsky-O’Boyle and National High School Trail Championships (NHSTC) champion Keeghan Edwards will join Brunner, who won the 2022 NHSTC over Middaugh last August.

Fifteen countries are expected to be at Semnoz Ski Resort for the 4.6-kilometer race. According to the release, the International U18 Mountain Running Youth Cup will take place as part of the MaXi Race Series of Lake Annecy. That event includes races at multiple distances, including the Maxi-Race Salomon, which is part of the Golden Trail National Series in France .