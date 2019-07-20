Minturn target range cleanup is Monday

MINTURN — Residents will meet to clean up Two Elk Target Range near Minturn on Monday from 6-8 p.m.

The Minturn Shooting Range Committee, along with the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District and a group of local volunteers, will host a second cleanup at the Two Elk Target Range.

“The first cleanup of the season brought 30 volunteers out to help care for the shooting range,” said Michelle Metteer, Minturn town manager. “With the efforts of local volunteers, we can continue to clean up this site for all users.”

The range will close to shooting from noon Monday through that evening to provide for volunteer safety. Be prepared by wearing enclosed shoes or boots, long pants, long sleeves, and a hat. Bring your rake, leather gloves, and water. The Forest Service will provide garbage bags and tools as well.

The local group will have an information table to learn more about future shooting range cleanups and involvement. Children are welcome with an accompanying parent/guardian. Please refrain from bringing your dogs to the clean-up day. Participants will sign a volunteer agreement.

For more information, contact Paula Peterson at paula.peterson@usda.gov or 970-827-5159.