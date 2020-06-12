Missing man reported in Eagle; last seen near Eby Creek Mesa
A missing man has been reported in Eagle. Officials are asking that the public be on the lookout for a 73 year old male with black hair and hazel eyes.
The man was last seen near Eby Creek Mesa wearing light black jacket, jeans, red shirt and hiking boots.
If you have info or see this party call: 970-479-2201.
This story will be updated.
