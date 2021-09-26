Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed I-70 on Saturday

A 51-year-old-man from Glenwood Springs was killed Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle 2 miles east of the Eagle exit on Interstate 70 eastbound.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. and shut down I-70 eastbound for about 2 hours while ambulance and law enforcement responded.

“No other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash, and as a result of that crash, the motorcyclist died at the scene,” said Trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado State Patrol.

Best said the man was not wearing a helmet.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation 2021 Problem Identification Statewide Report, motorcycle fatalities account for approximately 17 percent of the total motor vehicle fatalities in Colorado.

“There were 103 motorcyclist fatalities in 2019; 52% of the motorcyclists who died were not wearing helmets,” the report states. “In 2019, most motorcyclist fatalities were male (91 of 103 riders). The 35-54 age group had the most motorcyclist fatalities and the largest percentage (70%) of unhelmeted motorcyclist fatalities in 2019.”