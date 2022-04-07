Obituary: Charles Livran

Charles Livran

Provided Photo

October 17, 1934 – February 8, 2022

Charles Edward Livran, Jr. “Ed” passed away peacefully at The Denver Hospice on Feb 8, 2022, with family by his side. He was 87. Ed was the beloved husband of Jane and the loving father of Amy of Avon (daughter Marley Chappel); Steve of Denver (daughters Bridgette and Kayte); and Jay of Edwards (wife Susi and daughters Heidi and Zoe). He is also survived by a dear sister-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Ed attended South High School in Denver and graduated from high school in Grand Junction. Throughout high school, he loved all sports, especially baseball, wrestling, gymnastics, alpine ski racing, and ski jumping and was a member of Ski Club Ziffelbberger He attended what is now Colorado Mesa University and continued participating in the sports he loved. While at CMU, Ed enlisted into the United States Navy and became a Navy pilot flying FJ-3 Fury carrier fighters off the USS Kearsarge. After serving in the Navy, he attended the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he met his loving wife, Jane. After graduating from CU, Ed operated his family’s Electric Supply business in Denver. He later expanded the business into Livran Home Center, selling lighting, cabinets, and appliances to the suburban builders in Colorado and surrounding states. He also opened stores in Grand Junction, CO, and Albuquerque, NM.

In 1968, Ed built a duplex in East Vail. The winter weekends were spent shlepping family and pets over snowy high mountain passes on two-lane roads to Vail, where he introduced them to skiing. Ed was a National Ski Patroller and served as President of Ski Club Vail in the 70s and early 80s. During his tenure at the ski club, Ed started the “Vail Ski Swap” to raise money for the club. In addition, he was instrumental in creating the “Vail Cup,” a free ski race open to local kids and kids from other ski towns to introduce them to ski racing. Ed loved organizing ski events, mingling with the race crew, and skiing with friends. He was also part of the organizing committee instrumental in bringing the first FIS Alpine World Ski Championships to Vail in 1989.

Ed became a kitchen designer, cabinet supplier, and remodeling contractor in Denver in his later years. He was an avid golfer and card-playing wiz and loved all games, especially if a wager was involved. Ed enjoyed drinking frappuccinos with extra whip cream and playing the harmonica for the family and caregivers in his final days. He was always humble and kind. His family and friends will dearly miss him.