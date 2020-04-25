Obituary: Debra Connolly

Debra Connolly

Debra (Debbie) Ann Connolly age 62, passed away on April 11,2020 She was born on August 21,1957 in Rumford, Maine to Ray and Constance Roy. Debbie graduated from the University of Maine with a BS in nursing and attended graduate courses at Pace University in New York. Debbie had a successful career as a n ICU nurse at several hospitals in New England. Later in her career she conducted FDA clinical trials for several Medical Device Companies in the Boston area Debbie was an accomplished multi- disciplined athlete. She won numerous road races in New England over multiple decades. She was selected to the US World teams in both Triathlon and Duathlon in 2001 and 2002. Winning an Age Group World Championship in Duathlon in 2002 and podium finishes in both disciplines in the two years she competed at the world level Debbie moved to Vail in 2014 after many decades of living in the Boston area. Her love for skiing continued as she instructed skiing at both Vail and Aspen at a Cert 2 level over the last several years Debbie was an accomplished dancer and would often attend Sunday night country dances at Route 6 Café and monthly dances at 4 Eagle Ranch Debbie is survived by her sons, Shawn and Ian, her identical twin sister Donna MacDonald, sisters Cindy and Jeff Fogg, Sandy and Larry Smart, her brother Doug Roy, her former husband Brian Connolly and longtime partner Steve Daly along with many nieces and nephews.

Her sons, extended family and friends will remember her as a kindhearted, fun loving person, a beautiful soul whose smile never left her face and the sparkle in her eyes will forever shine

A Celebration of her life will be held at a future date pending lifting of social distancing restrictions In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are appreciated . https://afsp.org/