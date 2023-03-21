Obituary: Glenn Edward Lowe Jr.

Glenn Edward Lowe Jr.

Provided Photo

June 6, 1957 – February 16, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Glenn Edward Lowe Jr. Glenn left us on February 16, 2023, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 6, 1957, in La Junta, Colorado. Soon after, he and his family moved to Hugo, Colorado, where he spent his childhood years.

Growing up, Glenn was known as a bit of a troublemaker, and loved spending time at his father’s pharmacy. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and would often load up his gear before sunrise, and return home after sundown. Despite his commitment to playing football and basketball on the eastern plains of Colorado, he would always find an excuse to disappear into the mountains to go skiing.

Glenn moved to Denver, CO after graduating high school, to set out on a new adventure. Although he had some fun adventures in Denver, including meeting his future wife, his love for skiing eventually brought him up to the mountains. In the late 70’s, Glenn began visiting Eagle, CO often, and in 1981, he and his wife made it their permanent home. They loaded up a single-wide trailer and moved to Green Acres Mobile Home Park, with their newborn son. Glenn’s family continued to grow over the years. In 1986, they had twin girls, Cameron and Brittany, and in 1987, they had another son, Chance. In the mid 90’s, after years of hard work and saving money, Glenn was able to proudly build a beautiful home for his family, in The Terrace development of Eagle.

Glenn loved spending time with his family and friends, raising his children, and vacationing at Lake Powell on his houseboat, The Pezon Perodo. Over the years, he proudly held many different titles. Glenn was a successful small business owner in the construction industry, while focusing on the trades of painting and insulation. He was one of the top managers in the country for one of the largest hotel franchises for the better part of three decades. He was a coach of ski racing, football, and baseball. After retiring our father spent the last decade working as a cat operator to fill a bucket list item and working at frost creek in the summers where he enjoyed expanding the relationships he loved so much. He mentored many people over the years, young and old. However, Glenn’s most cherished title was that of being a father to his four children.

Glenn was a comical, fun-loving man, and it is with deep heartache that we announce our loss. We try to find comfort in knowing that he has gone to be with his father, Glenn Lowe Sr., his mother, Lavina Lowe, and his two sisters, Kay Wendling and Sue Lowe. Glenn’s four beloved children, Glenn Lowe III, Chance Lowe, Brittany Ruggles, and Cameron Ewing find peace in knowing that one day they will be with him again, and embrace him with loving arms. Glenn also leaves behind his Son-in-Laws, Dustin Ruggles and BJ Ewing, and his Daughter-in-Laws, Natalie Lowe and Lisa Lowe, who considered him as a second father. Lastly, he leaves behind his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Glenn Lowe IV, Andrew Lowe, Jaxon Ruggles, Taylor Ruggles, McKelly Ewing, Lane Ewing, and Riley Ewing will undoubtedly miss their grandpa. He cherished the time he spent with them, and his love was never lost on them.

Our father loved the community of Eagle, and was involved in its development over the years. Glenn cherished every relationship he established with the residents of Eagle County and would have thanked everyone personally for those relationships. Our father would have been honored to have his friends come to his celebration of life on Saturday March 15th at Frost Creek in Eagle, Colorado at 2:00 P.M.

In closing, we would like to share a verse from Revelations, which helps us remember that our father is now at peace and free from pain; “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelations 21:4