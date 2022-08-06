Obituary: Joshua Paul Nelson

Joshua Paul Nelson

Provided Photo

March 9, 1978 – July 16, 2022

Joshua Paul Nelson of Denver led the life of a shooting star. He always emanated warmth, could be spotted easily from a distance in his bright-colored paisley shirts and sadly went dark on our earth far too soon. He proudly crowned himself King Shua and ruled as The Life of the Party from Minnesota to Arizona, Florida to Colorado for four rollicking decades. Improbably, he passed away quietly in his sleep on July 16th 2022.

Joshua was born the second son of Kirk and Linda Nelson on March 9th 1978 in Eagan, Minnesota. As a child, he was quick to make new friends, first in the Twin Cities then Georgia and Owatonna.

JP was well known for the bright glint in his eye to his family, to his friends and to the girls in his orbit. He never lacked for energy or nerve, as well as what his Grandpa Neal called his obstreperous moments. Joshua had a unique, independent sense of style from an early age that ultimately included flat caps, Guatamelan stitching, three-piece suits, Panama hats, paisley prints, worn Girbaud jeans, Masters logo wear and leather loafers treated like flip flops. Joshua graduated from Owatonna High School in 1996. His lifelong career goal was to run a restaurant. To that end, Joshua’s best success came with The Melting Pot fondue franchise, for whom he managed multiple locations around the country and served as a corporate trainer. While he excelled at the front of the house where he could be “the host with the most,” Joshua was also a good cook in the kitchen and enjoyed preparing meals for friends and family alike.

They say in high Colorado that if you do not like the current weather, just wait a few minutes and it will change. Something similar could be said about Joshua Nelson. He never stayed still for long. Nonetheless, there were a few constants that gave shape to his peripatetic existence. Josh was a loving son and brother who never failed to call and, if necessary, leave long voice messages for his family. He was a doting uncle to his nephew, “Tomy Boy” Nelson. Major sporting events like the Super Bowl and The Masters never failed to capture his full attention, and they provided a focal point to discuss at length with his dad Kirk. Joshua also found “an obsession but it’s pleasin” in the concert tours of the Grateful Dead and its offshoots, which he shared with his Lietzke cousins and brother Matty B among many other friends. They tracked down epic shows together nationwide, including memorable forays to Soldier’s Field, Alpine Valley, the Warfield Theater in the Dead’s hometown of San Francisco and, of course, numerous nights at Colorado’s own Red Rocks natural amphitheater in the foothills above Denver.

During the last decade of his life, Joshua struggled with mounting chronic health problems, ranging from Crohn’s Disease to Lactose Intolerance, an especially galling condition for someone weaned on grill cheese sandwiches and then running fondue restaurants. His ailments took a large toll on his ability to work regular hours and remain comfortable in his own skin. His sickness was exacerbated by too many years of alcohol and drug abuse. His devoted parents never stopped researching and sharing treatments for their youngest son, and the three of them remained committed to his full recovery to the very end, indeed to his last night.

Joshua attended his final Dead concert on June 29th at Red Rocks, a symphonic tribute by the Colorado orchestra. Attending the show alone, at least in the traditional sense, while no doubt literally making new friends in the stands as the music played, Josh raved about the wonderful experience to his brother Matt the next day. He sounded happy, rejuvenated. Joshua’s family knows his Party is not over nor winding down, but it has inevitably moved on to a higher, celestial plane where our Shua Man can make music with his Uncle John and Jerry G, chat loudly again with his cousin Kirker and share a delicious grill cheese with his Grandpa Jim. Watch out up there! Heaven just became a lot more fun.

Joshua’s family asks that you consider a donation to the Addiction Recovery Center of your choice or to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation: Online.CrohnsColitisFoundation.Org.