Obituary: Justin Palmer

Justin Palmer

October 7, 1989 – September 22, 2020

“Justin had an insatiable zest for life, and anyone who knew him could see that. He was an amazing, doting father and partner who did everything in his power to give his family the most wondrous life possible. His favorite memories were always adventures with his family. He was a hard worker who gave his time and energy in service of those he loved and cared for. Being a Colorado native, he was passionate about snowboarding and the great outdoors. He never missed a powder day if he could help it, and always took his boy out for epic runs. Justin praised his lord and savior Jesus Christ for love and forgiveness. He will be forever loved and missed.”

