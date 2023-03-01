Obituary: Kellen Thomas Collins

– February 26, 2023

Tragically, Kellen Thomas Collins, 16, from Eagle, Colorado ascended into heaven on February 26, 2023. His beautiful soul, caring nature, and smile drew everyone to him. He will be missed dearly, and our hearts will never be the same.

Kellen lit up this world in his short life with his beautiful smile and courageous spirit. Kellen loved his family and friends. He was a hero to so many but most importantly to his younger brother. May his spirit live on in all of those who were lucky enough to meet him.

He loved his bike, which he learned to ride at 3 years old. He always sent it with the utmost style and finesse. He could truly fly. He was a coach and mentor who helped younger kids to advance in the sports of BMX and mountain biking. So many kids looked up to him. He loved the outdoors, snowboarding, camping and rafting with his family and friends. Kellen was an avid gym rat and never missed his work outs. He pushed himself and challenged others of all ages to do the same. He loved his gym family. His bright spirit will shine on forever. He loved the Vail Valley and was a true mountain boy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Cathy Collins. He is survived by his mother and father Chuck and Stacy, two brothers Griffin and Brennen, grandparents Tom and Sammye King, Cheryl and Scott Neidigh, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Kellen’s honor to speakupreachout.org.

A visitation will be held at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs from 10-1 on Friday March 3, 2023 with a gathering to follow at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle, Colorado starting at 3:00.