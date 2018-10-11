Obituary: Nathaniel Michael Pitman, June 22, 1979, to Oct. 6, 2018

Nathaniel Michael Pitman, of Gypsum, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 6. Nate was born to Michael and Carolyn Pitman on June 22, 1979, in Delta. When Nate was 10, the family moved to Gypsum, where he grew up and graduated from Eagle Valley High School.

From an early age, Nate wanted to be a cowboy, and he lived his dream by being an avid roper, horseman and leather craftsman. His love for being a cowboy led him into a career as a farrier, rancher and outfitter. Nate also loved the outdoors and was an excellent hunter, hunting guide and fly-fisherman. He was the caretaker and conservationist of Vaya Con Dios Ranches in Eden, Texas, which he loved so much.

Nate was one of the hardest workers you will ever meet. He was passionate about everything he set his mind to. Nate had a special affection for kids that would light up his face and show his infectious smile. He shared his caring and loving heart with all who came in contact with him, even taking a special needs child on his very first hunt. Nate was an organ donor. His life will bring life to others.

Nate is survived by his parents, Mike and Carolyn, of Gypsum; son Jayden Haines Pitman, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; siblings Pamela Jackson, of Grand Junction, Lindsay (Josh) Snoddy, of New Castle, Melissa Pitman, of Rifle, and Chris (Kathleen) Pitman, of Gypsum; and grandmother Shirley Pitman, of Montrose.

He is also survived by his close Uncle David and Aunt Sharolyn Barton, of Gypsum, and cousins Dalene Barton, of Marble, Travis (Meghan) Barton, of Gypsum, and Deric (Melanie) Barton, of Gypsum, as well as eight nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Wayne Pitman and Harry Longshore, and grandmother, Lenore Morgan.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up in his memory benefitting his son, Jayden, at US Bank.