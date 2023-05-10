Obituary: Steven Sigurd Bobson

Steven Sigurd Bobson

Provided Photo

December 19, 1950 – May 5, 2023

“A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.”

Steven passed away on May 5th, 2023. Steven grew up in Gypsum, Colorado, graduated from Eagle Valley High School. In his junior year of high school, he began working for Vail Associates as a ski lift operator. In a very short period of time he became a highly respected ski lift mechanic. He achieved Maintenance Man of the year several times during the tenure. He worked at that position for over 40 years up until his retirement. Steven loved the mountains, spending time with his sons, going jeeping, camping, working on his vehicles, and being around his dogs. He was a quiet, private man, with a very dry wit; he had a smile that lit up the world around him. Steven enjoyed being at home with his family.

Steven is survived by his sons, Tyson and Clinton, a granddaughter, Taylor Ann Brown, his brother Raymond, his sister Greta Downs (Danny). He also had a numerous nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his son Justin, and his parents, Edmund and Rozella Bobson.

Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard. But they are always near, still loved, and he will be so very missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.