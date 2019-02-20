Obituary: Bryan Eugene Gile, Aug. 10, 1974 – Feb. 17, 2019

Bryan Eugene Gile, age 44, went to be with the Lord Feb. 17th, 2019. Bryan was born in Kansas City, Kansas, August 10th, 1974, and has lived in Eagle for the past 10 years. He is survived by his wife, Pennie; daughters, Autumn, Audrey, Erin and Courtney; son, Ethan; his father, David; brothers, Thomas and Joshua; and grandchild, Bridger.

Bryan loved to share his larger than life personality, warmth and energy with everyone he met. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, skiing, and playing his guitar. His Christian faith was real and deep. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit his page at http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, at Calvary Christian Fellowship in Gypsum at 1 p.m. with a reception, fellowship and refreshments to follow.