Obituary: Charles ‘Charlie’ Allan Gillis III

Charles “Charlie” Allan Gillis III, known for his positive spirit, passed away on July 3. He had lived and worked in Eagle County for over 20 years.

Charlie was the oldest of six children. He was born on March 17, 1953, in Bad Cannstatt, Germany, where his father was serving in the United States Army. Charlie also lived in Fort Meyer, Virginia, Fort Benning, Georgia, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Yuma, Arizona and Denver, Colorado.

Charlie took on a lot of responsibility at a young age. His mom taught him to drive at the age of 12 in case she needed help while dad was in Vietnam. Charlie was an accomplished horseback rider, earning many awards. He ran track and was a strong swimmer in his youth.

Charlie’s motto “cheers, dig life, and be way cool” was a true expression of how he loved and lived life to the fullest. Charlie made many lifelong friends with his infectious personality, positive outlook and great sense of humor. He had a strong work ethic and was a loyal son, brother, friend, and partner. Charlie enjoyed many road trips, especially in a hot car. Charlie’s creativity was evident in his home and garden.

Charlie worked at the Cascade/Hotel Talisa for over 20 years. Most recently he was working at the Pet Vet in Eagle, where he was able to expertly calm nervous cats, dogs, and especially pet owners. After graduating from Adams State College in 1976, Charlie was a middle school teacher, pumped gas, worked in a liquor store, and worked as a mudjacker.

Charlie never knew a stranger. His warm smile and ability to find the positive in every situation was well known throughout the Eagle community and will never be forgotten.

He will be dearly missed by many friends and family members: sister Karen Stanley (Rodney); sister Leslie Lemons (Steve); sister Diane Ragusa (Randy); sister Susan McGinnis (Michael); brother Gregory Gillis; nephew Ellory Gillis-McGinnis (Claire Bauer); nephew Josh Lemons (Amber), grand-niece Adalyn Lemons; nephew Luke Lemons (Meghan Scallen). And, of course, Charlie’s beloved Camo and Miss Piggy.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary K. Gillis, and beloved partner Chris B. DeMille.

A memorial for Charlie will take place on August 15 – details pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Valley Humane Society.