Obituary: David Stern

David Stern, 75, of Edwards, Colorado, passed away Saturday, June 29, at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. In his last days, he was surrounded by his wife, Liz, his children Eric and Jeffrey Stern, Amanda Burdette (Jon) and his beloved grandchildren, Tori and Sierra Stern and Hannah and Levi Burdette (and his dog Yankee).

David was born in the Bronx, New York, and faced what could have been overwhelming medical challenges from early on. None of it stopped him, and he went on to become a parent, a CPA, and a Master of Tax Law. When he and Liz moved to the Vail Valley 19 years ago, he also became an adaptive ski instructor, a black belt in martial arts, a jet fighter pilot for a day (thank you, Roundup River Ranch!) and a very mediocre one-armed golfer. Overall, he was very involved in the Vail community and was well known for his wit and generosity. He will be missed by many.

Shiva will be Tuesday, July 2, at his home in Singletree at 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel. Contributions in his honor should be made to the Vail Veterans Program and Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum.