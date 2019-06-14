Obituary: John Felizzi, Sept. 1, 1942 – June 13, 2019

John Felizzi, Jr., of Sun City West, Arizona, formerly Gypsum, Colorado, and Palmyra, New Jersey, passed away quietly on June 13, 2019 at Kent County General Hospital in Dover, Deleware, surrounded by his family. John graduated with honors from Palmyra High School in 1961, attended the United States Naval Academy, and graduated from LaSalle College in 1967.

He served his country as a member of the United States Naval Reserve. John worked in the entertainment and food and beverage industries across the United States. He worked for Eagle Co., Colorado, and was the owner of Felizzi Enterprises Catering. John’s passions were cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, football, cooking and being a grandparent. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Felizzi, and his father John Felizzi, originally of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Survivors include his son Michael of Boca Raton, Florida, his spouse, Heather, their daughter, Mia, his daughter Francine, of Smyrna, Deleware, and her spouse Keith, and their daughters, Cheyenne and Raven. Also surviving is his brother James of Garner, North Carolina, his spouse Ann, and their daughters Christine and Laura, a brother, Marc, of Wilmington, Deleware, his spouse Lisa, and their sons Christopher and Carter.

A memorial service is pending. The family requests that any donations be made in his name to Delaware Hospice, by visiting https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/

