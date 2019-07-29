Obituary: Joseph Scott Griego

Joseph Scott Griego passed away after battling cancer on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph was born January 19, 1989, in Salida, Colorado, to Scott and Cathy Griego. He was the middle of three children, older brother David and younger sister Chantelle. Joseph, or known by his friends and family as Jo-Jo, went to Lake County High School where he graduated in 2008. Following his graduation, he moved to Denver to pursue his career in the hospitality industry. While in Denver he met his life partner, Bobby Velasquez.

Joseph was an amazing son, brother, uncle and partner. He was a loving and giving person. He and Bobby found joy in serving others. He would serve at the homeless shelters during the holidays, as well as adopt a family for Christmas where they furnished all the presents and food to make the holidays better for someone. He was always looking to help people, giving away his and Bobby’s possessions as well as his niece’s bed to a family in need. His heart was big.

Jo-Jo loved to dance. He was an amazing dancer. His energy filled the room and he was the life of any party he attended. His laughter and smile were contagious. Jo-Jo loved his family and saw himself as their protector.

Bobby and Joe would take morning walks at Bible Park in Denver. He would often pick flowers for Bobby on these walks which shows how much he loved the beauty of the world he lived in. He loved the gym and loved getting people into the gym to live their own best and healthiest life. Joe and Bobby have shared their lives for eight years.

Joseph was preceded in death his aunt Diane Michelle Velasquez, uncle Roger Velasquez, by his maternal grandparents José S. and Androlica Velasquez, and his paternal grandmother Virginia L. Griego. He is survived by his life partner Bobby Velasquez; his parents Scott and Cathy Griego; his siblings David Griego and Sacheen Gurule, Chantelle and Daniel Rascon; as well as his nieces and nephews, David Griego Jr., Arianna Rascon, Daniel Rascon Jr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will take place on July 31 at Cornerstone Church, 117 East 6th Street in Leadville at 1 pm. The interment will take place at St. Joseph following the services. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge at 123 W. 5th Street in Leadville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to the Joseph Griego fund (Cathy Griego) at FirstBank or mail to Cathy Griego at P.O. Box 415, Leadville, CO, 80461.