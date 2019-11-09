Obituary: Lisa Sterling

Lisa Sterling (Hicks) passed away after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer on Nov. 6, 2019. Born Aug. 10, 1962, in St. Paul, Minnesota, her family settled in Lakewood where she graduated from Jefferson High School. Not long after, she followed her sister Susan and made the mad trek to the mountains in the summer of 1981, where she met Sam Sterling, Sr.; had Vail babies; and created a warm and fun-filled life of hockey, skiing, and many Lake Powell and Green Mountain Reservoir trips. She loved spontaneous travel with her family, and most recently hiking and supper club days and nights with treasured friends.

Liz (as she was known to many) committed her life to the devotion and unwavering support for her boys and family. Her passions were interior design (she was proud to obtain her BA of Design from Rocky Mountain School of Art and Design); masterful and heavenly home-cooked meals at a moment’s notice; and living life to the fullest without any regrets. It will be easy to remember the spirit of Liz, and if you were lucky enough to know her and call her a friend, you called her a great friend!

In her passing she confidently leaves in God’s hands: son Samuel Sterling (Katharine Koury); son Spencer Sterling; sister Susan Delmonico (Dr. Jack Laing); brother Jay Hicks (Andrea); sister Perri Doutre’ (Daniel), nephews Brandon (Ashley), Maxwell (Laurel) Delmonico; nephew Thomas Hicks, niece Brittany (Ben) Dennee; former spouse Sam Sterling Sr.; many great-nieces and great-nephews, and her umpteen friends around the country. Her father Tom J. Hicks and mother D. Bonnie Roman (Hicks) preceded her in death.

Above all, she endeavored to say thank you from the bottom of her heart for all of the support and love from everyone in our wonderful community. Liz wanted all to remember her not in her illness, but in her faith, love of her family, and friendships.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at The Vail Church located at 39209 U.S. Highway 6 in Avon with services to follow. Interment will be at River View Minturn Cemetery, 806 Cemetery Road, Minturn, Colorado. In lieu of flowers her wishes would be to give to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund http://www.vvcf.org; and the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance; http://www.Colo-OvarianCancer.org.