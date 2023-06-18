Obituary: Matthew Inden

Matthew Inden

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner, Matthew Inden. He departed from this world on June 14, 2023, and he is survived by his parents, Art and Sheila Inden; his siblings, Lecia McDermott and William Inden; nephews and niece, Andrew McDermott, Jack McDermott, and Anna McDermott; and life partner, Parvati Ramchandani.

Born on August 26, 1973, in Wilmington, DE, Matt attended The Pilot School, Sanford, and Wilmington Friends. He then transferred to The Green Mountain Valley Ski Academy in Vermont to complete high school and continue his successful ski racing endeavors. His love of skiing began at two years old at Elk Mountain in Pennsylvania. He stayed up north for college, playing Division 1 soccer at the University of Vermont, where he double-majored in History and English.

After college, he moved to Colorado, with stops in Telluride and Denver, where he attended the Denver School of Art for photography, before settling in the Vail Valley. Matt started his career as a photojournalist and won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003, before transitioning to landscape photography, eventually opening a gallery at the Lionshead base in Vail. With an innate talent for capturing the raw beauty of the wilderness through his lens, the natural world was his sanctuary, where he found solace and inspiration. His breathtaking images were a testament to his deep attention, patience, and appreciation for the beauty and wonder that can be found in every corner of the earth.

But it wasn’t just behind the camera that Matt flourished. A lifelong athlete and adventurer, he became an amazing telemark skier, and always enjoyed the camaraderie of being on various soccer and ice hockey teams. He was also an avid traveler, whose search for new experiences took him on epic journeys with various travel mates to locations around the world.

Whether he was foraging for prized wild mushrooms, stalking an epic photo, climbing a volcano in Indonesia, or hiking with his beloved rescue, Yossi, Matt lived life to the fullest. While Matt’s accomplishments and adventures were awesome, his true gift was the way he connected with so many people throughout his life. With an infectious smile and a twinkle in his eye, he brought humor and kindness into the lives of all those fortunate enough to cross his path.

For those with whom he was close, he possessed an unwavering love and loyalty, always offering an unusually attentive ear, sage advice, and a shoulder to lean on. His absence will be deeply felt, but his spirit will forever reside within the hearts of those who loved him. As we mourn the loss of Matt, let us also celebrate the incredible life he lived and the impact he made on so many of us.

In his honor, let us continue to delight in new experiences, to capture moments of beauty, and to cherish the connections we forge with one another. Rest in peace, dear Matthew. May your spirit forever soar amidst the mountains, the forests, and the wild places you loved so deeply. You will be dearly missed, but your memory will forever live on in our hearts.