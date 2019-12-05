Obituary: Michael Albert Sachs

Michael Albert Sachs, age 67, born in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 29 in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was a resident. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Louella; son David and his wife Diana Liu; daughter Laura Sachs and husband Jordan Fisher: stepchildren Cooper and Camryn Kanew: grandchildren Juniper, Annabelle, and Axel Sachs; sisters Ellen (Henry) Dubinsky, Myrna (Myles) Hayutin, Sherrian (Robert) Meyers; brothers Harvey (Marlene) Sachs, Phillip (Patricia) Sachs; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Nellie and Ben Sachs.

Michael earned a B.A. in science and an MSPH in health management from the University of Missouri. He became an internationally-renowned health care visionary. He was a serial entrepreneur, who throughout his career started and grew several companies, including Sachs Group, bSwift, Solucient /HCIA-Sachs, Sg2, and Repp Health. In the process, he created thousands of jobs and launched numerous successful careers. He attracted, motivated, and advanced incredibly talented health care professionals. He was recognized as a great leader, strategist, mentor, and friend by all who worked with him. Despite his demanding schedule, Michael always found time to have a cup of coffee with anyone seeking his knowledge and wisdom.

Michael’s passion for making a difference in this world led him to contribute meaningfully both financially and through his leadership skills to organizations such as: The American Jewish Committee, Ravinia Festival, Ounce of Prevention Chicago, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the Goodman Theater, where he also established the Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement. Through Michael’s love for life, his other passions included the arts, boating, golf, travel and his deep commitment to the YPO and CEO organizations.

Michael will be remembered by many for touching and improving their lives with his personal style and charm. Celebrations of his remarkable life will be held at the Martin Theater at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, Illinois, on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow until 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Michael’s honor to: American Jewish Committee-AJC.org (in honor of Michael Sachs to AJC Israeli-Palestinian Integration Initiative) Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund-www.dmsf.org, Ravinia Festival- raviniawb.org/tribute-fund.